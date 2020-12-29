Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor: When you left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights

By Murtuza Iqbal







2020 has not been a great year for the Bollywood industry as many great actors passed away this year. One of them was the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The Karz actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, passed away on 30th April 2020.

Recently, while recollecting how the year was, Neetu Kapoor posted about her husband’s demise, she being tested positive for Covid-19, and her comeback with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She posted, “2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go … #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!! Then Covid happened 🤦‍♀️ I could have never gone thru so much without my cuties ❤️❤️ thank you both for holding on #RnR #jugjuggjeeyo 🥰”





A few days ago, while interacting with journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had also opened up about Rishi Kapoor’s demise. The actor had stated, “It has been quite a big year in my life, starting with losing a parent, which I don’t think has seeped in yet. I am still, in some ways, dealing with that.”

Well, talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. The first schedule of the film was wrapped up recently in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Ranbir has been busy with the shooting of Brahmastra and will soon start shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next which stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.











