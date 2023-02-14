Website Logo
  Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Naiyo Lagda continues the legacy of melodious chartbusters of Salman Khan – Kamaal Khan collaboration

Naiyo Lagda from the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out and it takes us back to the days of the 90s music.

A still from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Photo credit: Salman Khan Films/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

The highly anticipated song ‘Naiyo Lagda’ from the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out and it takes us back to the feels of 90s music.

The soulful melody in the voice of Kamaal Khan, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, starring Salman Khan & Pooja Hegde in the lead is the perfect romantic tune for lovers to rejoice in Valentine’s week.

The song was launched at the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale yesterday and since then it has become one of the most-loved songs on the internet. While some might credit the success of this song to Salman Khan’s magnificent screen presence, and his chemistry with Pooja Hegde, some are praising this collaboration of Khan with Himesh Reshammiya, and some with Kamaal Khan.

Salman Khan- Kamaal Khan’s partnerships for his movies have forever been one of the most hit pairings. Time and again, both of them have delivered some chartbuster songs.

Here is a look back at all the songs that Salman Khan and Kamaal Khan have delivered.

Oh Oh Jane Jaana

‘Oh, Oh Jane Jaana’ from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya is one of the biggest hits from Salman Khan’s career. “I love you all” is still one of the most played lines from this song in all the clubs. The song was out and out a chartbuster and the music lover still hears it on a loop.

Seeti Maar

‘Seeti Maar’ from Radhe is, without a doubt, one of the most-played party songs. This collaboration of Salman Khan with Kamaal Khan gave us one of the most fun, enthusiastic, and energetic songs in the film Radhe.

Munna Badnaam Hua

Munna Badnaam Hua from Dabangg 3 is yet another hit song from Salman Khan as reunites with Kamaal Khan. The energy level in this song is at its height and it was refreshing to hear Kamaal Khan’s voice in this famous blockbuster.

Hello Brother

‘Hello Brother’ from the film Hello Brother starring Salman Khan, sung by Kamaal Khan was one of the biggest hits in the 90s. All the clubs played this song on a loop and eventually became one of the biggest songs delivered by the Salman Khan and Kamaal Khan duo.

