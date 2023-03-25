Website Logo
Bollywood News

‘My son, my pride’: Amitabh Bachchan showers praise on Abhishek 

Abhishek will soon be seen in a special appearance in Ajay Devgn’s directorial Bholaa.

Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Saturday, showered praises on his son Abhishek Bachchan for all of his achievements.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh shared a video, which he captioned, “My son .. my pride .. so so proud of your achievements .. silently without any noise, you made the loudest noise!!”

In the video, Amitabh shared some clips from an award function, from the film Sarkar Raj and a few videos of the Guru actor cheering for his team ‘Jaipur Pink Panthers’.

Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and showered praises on the Ludo actor.

“Abhishek is far better actor than a lot! Underrated he is a gem,” a user wrote.

Actor Namish Chakraborty commented, “He is an underrated gem of an actor.”

Another fan commented, “Thisss…is bigger than any award.. appreciation from the father is far bigger than any outside validation…I love how you appreciate and acknowledge your son Sir ..God bless you both.”

“Speechless unconditional love respect care,” a fan wrote.

Abhishek’s team ‘Jaipur Pink Panthers’ was declared ‘club of the year’ at the Indian Sports Honours on Thursday.

Abhishek made his Bollywood debut with Refugee in 2000 and since then has never shied away from shedding his vanity to take up challenging roles which push him out of his comfort zone. Be it Guru, Paa, Bunty Aur Babli, or Dasvi, or the series, ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows‘, Abhishek has played many brilliant characters on screen that have managed to leave an imprint on the viewers and critics.

He will be seen in a special appearance in Ajay Devgn’s directorial Bholaa, which will hit theatres on March 30.

Amitabh, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming pan-India film Project K’and in Ribhu Dasgupta’s next courtroom drama Section 84.

