Music festival Lollapalooza set for India return

By: Mohnish Singh

Lollapalooza, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, is returning to India.

After the Asia-first edition in Mumbai earlier this year, Lollapalooza will be back in India in January 2024.

If you want to attend this multi-genre music festival, then make sure you mark January 27 and January 28 on your calendar.

The gala will be held at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. Like last year, this edition will also be a fusion of EDM, techno, traditional, and indie music.

The tickets for the music festival will be available on BookMyShow.

Lollapalooza has been a mash-up of musical genres, featuring everything from pop, rock, hip-hop, indie, Electronic Dance Music (EDM), techno, and a host of new Indian sounds

For the previous edition, K-pop star Jackson Wang, Imagine Dragons, and Indian artist AP Dhillon came to India and gave a stellar performance.

The artist lineup for Lollapalooza 2024 has not been announced yet.