Website Logo
  • Friday, August 18, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Music festival Lollapalooza set for India return

The artist lineup for Lollapalooza 2024 has not been announced yet.

Lollapalooza

By: Mohnish Singh

Lollapalooza, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, is returning to India.

After the Asia-first edition in Mumbai earlier this year, Lollapalooza will be back in India in January 2024.

If you want to attend this multi-genre music festival, then make sure you mark January 27 and January 28 on your calendar.

The gala will be held at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. Like last year, this edition will also be a fusion of EDM, techno, traditional, and indie music.

The tickets for the music festival will be available on BookMyShow.

Lollapalooza has been a mash-up of musical genres, featuring everything from pop, rock, hip-hop, indie, Electronic Dance Music (EDM), techno, and a host of new Indian sounds

For the previous edition, K-pop star Jackson Wang, Imagine Dragons, and Indian artist AP Dhillon came to India and gave a stellar performance.

The artist lineup for Lollapalooza 2024 has not been announced yet.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Reports: Mahira Khan to marry again next month
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon, Kajol start shooting for Kanika Dhillon’s ‘Do Patti’
Hollywood News
Nina Wadia set to star in ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’
NEWS
High time we tell stories about climate change: Nila Madhab Panda on ‘The Jengaburu Curse’
MUSIC
Birthday special: Iconic songs of Daler Mehndi
Entertainment
5 patriotic films of Sunny Deol to watch if you loved ‘Gadar 2’
Hollywood News
Apple TV+ announces release date for Riz Ahmed’s ‘Fingernails’
FASHION
Neelam Gill opens up about struggling with self-image and pressures of colourism
FILM
Covid-19 pushed Malayalam industry to make bigger films, says Dulquer Salmaan
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ to have Christopher Nolan connection
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar thanks audiences for ‘greatest week in Indian film history’
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra steps away from her New York-based restaurant
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW