  Thursday, May 27, 2021
Entertainment

Mugdha Godse on her parents’ coronavirus diagnosis: It’s quite frightening and troublesome time
Mugdha Godse (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ever since the first outbreak was reported in China in 2019, coronavirus has claimed millions of lives worldwide. In India, the aggressive second wave of the pandemic has overwhelmed the country’s healthcare system, with thousands of people losing life in absence of immediate medical attention. The pandemic has touched every stratum of society, be it the common man or people in the public eye.

Model-turned-actress Mugdha Godse has also gone through a lot over the last few days, after both her parents tested positive for the virus. Her mother, who is a diabetic patient, had to be hospitalised as her condition deteriorated after she contracted the virus.

Recalling the entire horrific phase, Godse tells an Indian publication, “My dad became alright within a week except for some weakness. However, my mum’s oxygen was continuously dropping and we had to admit her to a hospital. Thankfully, we were there on time and did not have to run around. She was there for 15 days. It was quite a frightening and troublesome time.”

The actress admits that the situation she saw at the hospital was really worrisome. “I was going through a lot. I had to make all decisions, and drive my parents to the hospital. The situation there was so sad. There were frantic people who did not know what to do amid the chaos, just like they show in films. Every five minutes, an ambulance was coming. They had put a bed in the parking lot where they can give oxygen to whoever was coming, some were getting a bed, some were not,” she concludes.

On the work front, Mugdha Godse is waiting for the release of her much-delayed films Ishq Ne Crazy Kiya Re and Afra Tafri. She will also be seen essaying an important role in Pagal Kar Diya Tune.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

