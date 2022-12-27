Motion poster of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh gives a glimpse of ideological war

The film features music by Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman.

Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, known for delivering such notable films as Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Ghatak (1996), and Lajja (2001), is set to make his directorial comeback after a long gap of 10 years. His last directorial venture was Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz starrer Phata Poster Nikhla Hero in 2013.

Santoshi on Tuesday unveiled the motion poster of his next directorial offering Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh, which depicts the war of ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse between 1947 and 1948.

The film, written by Asghar Wajahat and Santoshi, revolves around a fictional world where Mahatma Gandhi survives the January 30, 1948 attack by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist and member of the political party Hindu Mahasabha. It sees him in conversation with Godse, who is behind the bars.

The role of Mahatma Gandhi has been essayed by Deepak Anthani, while Chinmay Mandlekar slides into the character of Nathuram Godse in the film. Mandlekar has earlier appeared in the blockbuster film The Kashmir Files where he played the character of a terrorist Faruq Malik Bitta, based on the characters of two real-life Kashmiri separatists Yasin Malik and Vitta Karate.

Tanisha Santoshi, Anuj Saini, Pawan Chopra, Sharad Singh, and many more actors round off the supporting cast.

The audience will also see several other prominent figures from history, including former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Produced by Santoshi Productions LLP, Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh features music by Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman.

Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh is poised for its theatrical release on Republic Day, January 26, 2023.

