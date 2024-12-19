Minister Tulip Siddiq named in Bangladesh corruption probe

MINISTER Tulip Siddiq has been named in an investigation by Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over allegations her family embezzled approximately £3.9 billion from infrastructure projects in the country.

The probe focuses on claims she helped broker an overpriced nuclear power plant deal with Russia in 2013 during her aunt Sheikh Hasina’s tenure as prime minister, reported the BBC.

The allegations, described as "politically motivated" by a source close to Siddiq, come as Bangladesh's newly installed government investigates corruption under Hasina’s two-decade rule. The ACC is scrutinising several family members, including Siddiq’s mother, Sheikh Rehana, alongside senior officials from Hasina's administration.

Court documents allege that Siddiq, Labour MP and economic secretary to the Treasury, mediated meetings for Bangladeshi officials with Russian representatives during the Rooppur Power Plant Project negotiations.

The deal reportedly inflated the project's cost by £1bn, with 30 per cent of the funds allegedly funnelled to Siddiq and other family members through a web of offshore accounts. Video footage from the time shows Siddiq alongside Hasina and Russian president Vladimir Putin at the signing ceremony in Moscow.

Bobby Hajjaj, a political rival of Hasina, brought forward the allegations. He claims the misappropriated funds, amounting to £3.9bn, were siphoned off through multiple infrastructure projects under Hasina’s government.

Tory MP Matt Vickers criticised Siddiq’s continued ministerial role, stating, "Labour’s anti-corruption minister embroiled in such allegations is a stain on Keir Starmer’s judgement."

Despite this, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has expressed confidence in Siddiq, who has denied the allegations. However, she has temporarily recused herself from UK government decisions involving Bangladesh.



Hasina, ousted from power in August after 20 years, faces mounting accusations from the new Bangladeshi government, including "crimes against humanity" during her administration. Her regime was marked by crackdowns on dissent, extrajudicial killings, and alleged corruption. After fleeing to India, Hasina now faces arrest warrants alongside 45 former officials.

Anti-government protests earlier this year saw her residence stormed and over 300 deaths in clashes between protesters, government supporters, and police. The ACC’s investigation into her family’s finances comes amidst broader judicial and political reforms in Bangladesh.

The Telegraph earlier reported that Siddiq’s family retreat in Bangladesh was vandalised after Hasina left the country.

According to reports, the case has the potential to strain diplomatic ties between the UK and Bangladesh. Siddiq, who has served as the MP for Hampstead and Highgate since 2015, has not been contacted by Bangladeshi authorities or the Labour party regarding the allegations, which her supporters label as "spurious."

Corruption allegations against outgoing Bangladeshi governments are not uncommon. Hasina’s predecessor, Khaleda Zia, faced similar accusations, as did ex-president Hussain Muhammad Ershad. The Bangladeshi judiciary's independence has long been questioned, with ruling parties often accused of targeting political opponents.