Memorable Hindi songs sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam

We got the sad news this morning that legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has passed away. The 74-year-old was battling with COVID-19. In his career as a singer, he has recorded over 40,000 songs in various Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Well, as he is no more with us today, let’s look at the most memorable Hindi songs sung by the legendary singer…

Tere Mere Beech Mein

In 1981, Balasubrahmanyam stepped into Bollywood with the film Ek Duuje Ke Liye. The track Tere Mere Beech Mein from the movie was sung by the singer and he impressed everyone with his melodious voice. He even won a National Award for the song.

All the song of Maine Pyar Kiya

All the songs of Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyar Kiya were sung by none other than SP Balasubrahmanyam. Each and every track was a chartbuster and till date, people love to listen to the songs of the film.

Tumse Milne Ki Tamanna Hai

1991 release Saajan was a musical film and the songs of the movie were damn good. But the song sung by Balasubrahmanyam, Tumse Milne Ki Tamanna Hai, stood out. We can clearly say that he was the voice of Salman Khan in movies in the 90s.

Yeh Haseen Waadiyaan

Roja was a Tamil film, but it was dubbed in Hindi as well. The song, Yeh Haseen Waadiyaan was a soulful number. Balasubrahmanyam’s voice was perfect for this romantic song composed by AR Rahman.

All songs of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

While nowadays we see that there are multiple singers who sing in a movie, in the 90s filmmakers would mostly prefer to just have one singer for all the songs. Just like Maine Pyar Kiya, all the track of Hum Aapke Hain Koun were sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s voice was always perfect for romantic and soulful numbers, but he has sung peppy tracks in his career and one of them is Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori from Andaz Apna Apna, once again a Salman Khan song.

Chennai Express

After 1998, SP Balasubrahmanyam didn’t sing any Bollywood song. But he made a comeback with the title track of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chennai Express. It was an entertaining song and Balasubrahmanyam’s voice surely took the song a notch higher.