Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Trending Now:  
Eastern Eye

Entertainment

Masaba slams Ramiz Raja for laughing at racist remark against her parents

Masaba’s reaction came after a two-month-old clip of Raja laughing at the quip made on a Pakistani TV news channel started circulating on social media.

Masaba Gupta

By: Mohnish Singh

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta on Wednesday slammed former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja for laughing at a racist comment directed towards her parents, West Indies batting great Vivian Richards, and veteran actress Neena Gupta, saying he had no grace.

Masaba’s reaction came after a two-month-old clip of Raja laughing at the quip made on a Pakistani TV news channel started circulating on social media.

“Dear Ramiz Raja (sir) grace is a quality few have. My father, mother, and I have it in spades. You have none.

“Sickening to see you laugh on national TV in Pakistan at something the world stopped laughing at about 30 years back. Step into the future. All 3 of us are here with our chin up. #ramizraja,” Masaba wrote in an X post.

In the video, Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board chief, can be seen sniggering when a comic on the show made the objectionable remarks after saying that Richards broke her heart when he started dating Gupta.

The episode of the Pakistani cricket-based news show aired on September 12 during the Asia Cup 2023.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TELEVISION
Eighth baker leaves ‘Bake Off 2023’
Hollywood News
Riz Ahmed to executive produce Imran J. Khan’s ‘Mustache’
NEWS
Reports: Sonam to host David Beckham at their Mumbai residence
Entertainment
Radhika Madan’s ‘Sanaa’ to be screened at IFFI
NEWS
Rajinikanth attends India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal
NEWS
European Union Film Fest to return in Delhi in December
MUSIC
BTS member RM says he wants to visit India someday
NEWS
Guneet Monga, Vikas Khanna collaborate for OSCAR-qualified ‘American Sikh’
NEWS
‘Iron Women of Manipur’, ‘Tuesday’s Women’ part of Film Bazaar Recommends list
TELEVISION
So happy to see all the love for ‘Loki 2’ across India: Tom…
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ raises £10 million in two days
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas host Diwali bash in Los Angeles
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW