Here’s why Masaba Gupta did not want to look into a mirror for years

Masaba Gupta (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Masaba Gupta is known for her outspokenness. She is not the one who fears expressing her views. The ace fashion designer, who is also an actor now, recently opened up on her struggle with acne since she was a teenager.

On Friday, Gupta took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of herself when she was 12-years-old. It was at this age she started getting acne on her face. In her post, she also revealed how she didn’t want to look into a mirror for years.

“What would you tell a 12-year-old who didn’t want to look into a mirror for years. Thanks to acne blowing up on her face overnight…But she survived it all anyway,” she wrote.

Gupta further added that it was her mother, actor, Neena Gupta who came to her rescue in perhaps one of the most difficult phases of her life. “I would look to their parents… I don’t know how my mother did it but she raised me to believe I’m a queen anyway,” she wrote.

This is not the first time that Masaba Gupta has spoken about her struggles with acne. She opened up on the same issue in 2017 also when she had shared pictures of herself with acne marks. “I’ve had terrible acne for 14 years and by terrible, I mean, most days it looked like I had a cigarette stubbed in my face. Dark scars on my face and my head. There were days I would refuse to leave home without putting powder on my face and refuse to put any lights on in the room,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Masaba Gupta recently released the promotional materials for the upcoming second season of her semi-autobiographical Netflix series Masaba Masaba.