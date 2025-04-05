Skip to content
Neena Gupta calls womanhood a ‘curse’ and reflects on India's harsh realities

She also provided an unconventional take on gender equality

By Gayathri KallukaranApr 05, 2025
Veteran actress Neena Gupta is well-known for her unfiltered opinions, often addressing controversial topics head-on. Her recent comments on feminism, women’s safety, and the grim realities faced by women in India have once again stirred discussions across platforms. The 65-year-old actress, who has never shied away from speaking her mind, shared her candid thoughts during an appearance on Lily Singh's YouTube podcast.

During the heartfelt conversation, Gupta opened up about her take on feminism, societal expectations, and the day-to-day challenges that women in India—particularly poor women—face. Speaking about the struggles and societal hurdles, she conveyed a deep sense of despair over the condition of women in the country.

The curse of being born a woman

When asked by Lily Singh what she wished for women in India today, Neena Gupta gave a brutally honest response. Visibly emotional, she stated, “What I want is not possible. I want them to be safe, but it’s not possible.” She expressed her frustration about the societal paradox surrounding women’s education and employment opportunities. Highlighting the harsh realities, she noted, “They say educate women. If you educate them, they will want to do a job, and if they do a job, they are raped… I feel it is a curse to be born a woman, especially a poor woman.”

Gupta elaborated on the stark socio-economic divide in India, pointing out how the plight of women from marginalised communities—those living in jhuggi-jhopdis (slums)—remains dire. Her comments were underscored by the grim reality faced by countless women, where systemic issues and social conditions place their safety and well-being at constant risk. “How can I say optimistic things, when I know the real situation? It’s a curse. What happens to women in jhuggi-jhopdis?” she said.

A candid perspective on intimacy and marital dynamics

Gupta also spoke about a subject that remains taboo for many—physical intimacy and its role in marriage. She candidly described how a significant number of women in India are socially conditioned to view intimacy merely as a duty post-marriage, rather than as something associated with personal pleasure. Her statements shed light on deeply rooted patriarchal norms that perpetuate this mindset.

Backlash over “faltu feminism” comment

This isn’t the first time Neena Gupta has drawn attention for her bold remarks. She previously faced backlash during an appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast when she addressed the concept of what she termed “faltu feminism.” In her analogy, she remarked, “I want to say that it’s not necessary to believe in ‘faltu feminism’ or the idea that ‘women are equal to men.’ Instead, focus on achieving financial independence and giving attention to your work.”

Gupta further explained that women should not undervalue themselves, regardless of their chosen roles, whether as housewives or professionals. “If you’re a housewife, don’t look down on it; it’s an important role. Boost your self-esteem and avoid thinking of yourself as small,” she had said. While her comments were widely criticised, she later clarified that they were taken out of context. Addressing the backlash, she told The Indian Express, “They only used that chunk from the whole interview for promotions,” insisting that her statements needed full context for proper understanding.

Gupta also provided an unconventional take on gender equality, stating, “Men and women are not equal. The day men start getting pregnant, that day we will be equal.”

An industry voice unafraid to speak up

Neena Gupta remains one of the few voices in the entertainment industry unafraid to confront uncomfortable truths without sugarcoating them. While her views often spark controversy, her willingness to address issues that many shy away from adds a raw honesty to her public persona.

As she continues to navigate her career, Gupta is also preparing for the much-anticipated release of Panchayat Season 4, further cementing her reputation as a talented and fearless individual in Indian cinema.

