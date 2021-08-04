Sakshi Tanwar on working with Neena Gupta and Manoj Bajpayee in Dial 100

By: Mohnish Singh

Sakshi Tanwar does not sign projects left, right and centre as she believes in quality than quantity. But whenever she takes up a project, it never fails to create a great amount of buzz among her fans.

The talented actress, who was last seen in the successful ALTBalaji series Mission Over Mars (2019), is presently looking forward to the premiere of her next film Dial 100, which also features Neena Gupta and Manoj Bajpayee in important roles.

Talking to an Indian publication, Tanwar said that the biggest reason to take up the film was Neena Gupta. “She is someone I have always admired. Apart from being a great actor, while shooting, I came to know she is a wonderful, warm person. Since we mostly shot at night, it could have been tough, but with her, it became such a pleasant time. She was fun, lively and we could connect and talk about so many things. We would sing together, and I kept asking her about her previous work which I had liked. I think I could not have asked for more as I got to work with Neenaji and Manoj sir together,” shared the actress.

Revealing a three-decade-old connection with Bajpayee, Tanwar said, “Not many know that when I was in college in Delhi, Manoj sir had come to take a workshop. He is, in a way, my first director as he worked with us on a play Madam, where I was playing the lead. It actually took me 30 years to share screen space with him,” she concluded.

In addition to Dial 100, Sakshi Tanwar has one more exciting project in her bag. She will be seen playing an important character in Anushka Sharma’s next streaming show Mai. Made under the banner of Clean Slate Films, the series will stream on Netflix.

Directed by Rensil D’Silva, Dial 100 is scheduled to start streaming from August 6 on ZEE5.