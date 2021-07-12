Website Logo
  • Monday, July 12, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 408,792
Total Cases 30,874,376
Today's Fatalities 720
Today's Cases 37,676
Makers likely to defer the release of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom

By: MohnishSingh

Starring Akshay Kumar in the role of a RAW agent, Bell Bottom is one of the most awaited films of 2021. It was the first high-profile Hindi film to go into production after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic started slowing down in 2020. The makers wrapped up production in record time and announced an April 2021 release date for the film.

However, Bell Bottom could not find its way into theatres in April due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which turned out to be more severe and devastating than the first one. On June 15, Pooja Entertainment had announced July 27 as the new release date of the film. Kumar also took to his social media to announce the new release date.

But from what we hear, Bell Bottom may be forced to defer its release date yet another time after a few states across India have restarted imposing lockdown-like restrictions. Moreover, there is no sign of theatres opening their doors to the public in the next few weeks.

“Looking at the current situation I don’t think cinemas will fully open by July 27 so there is every chance Bell Bottom may release on August 13,” says a multiplex owner from Rajasthan, India.

A source close to the unit of the film tells the same publication, “There is no decision taken on Bell Bottom yet as theatres are yet to open in the country.”

Directed by Ranjit Tewari, Bell Bottom is a spy thriller set in the 80s. Aside from Akshay Kumar, the film also features Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vani Kapoor in important roles. While Qureshi and Dutta have previously worked with Kumar, Kapoor is set to share the screen space with him for the first time.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

