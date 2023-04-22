Mahira Khan reveals she was scared of filming romantic scenes with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees

The actress also revealed that Shah Rukh used to jokingly tease her often.

Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Raees

By: Mohnish Singh

Mahira Khan is one of the leading actresses in Pakistan who has proved her acting mettle on television and in films alike. She is quite popular in India as well, thanks to her television series Humsafar which aired in India a couple of years ago. The huge success of the show made her a huge star in India, which eventually led her to sign her first Bollywood film Raees (2017) opposite none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Right from critics to audiences, everyone heaped praises on her chemistry with SRK. However, not many people know that the actress was scared to film her romantic scenes with SRK.

Talking about the same, Mahira shared during the latest episode of the podcast, ‘All About Movies With Anupama Chopra’, “When we were shooting for “Zaalima”, they all used to make fun of me because I used to be scared, ‘ki kuch zyada na ho jaaye (we do not do anything objectionable). So, I used to be like, ‘you can’t kiss me here, you can’t do this’.”

The actress also revealed that Shah Rukh used to jokingly tease her often. “He used to be like, ‘Kya ho gaya hai’ (What has happened?) He, obviously, used to get a kick out of it as well. He used to tease me, ‘Oh pata hai next scene kaunsa hai’ (Do you know what the next scene is?)”

