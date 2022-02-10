LIVE PERFORMANCE BY ZOE AND IDRIS RAHMAN WITH SOHINI ALAM

LIVE PERFORMANCE

THE FOUR ACES

When: Friday February 11

Where: Symphony Hall, 8 Centenary Square, Broad Street, Birmingham B1 2EA

What: Concert headlined by iconic artists Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia and Louis Banks, which mixes up a musical melting pot of world influences. They are supported by artists, including Indian drummer Gino Banks.

KATTAM KATTI

When: Friday February 11

Where: The Lowry, Pier 8, The Quays, Salford M50 3AZ

What: The Pagrav Dance Company presents a contemporary Kathak production that taps into the competitive chaos, creativity, and colour of Uttarayan, the world-famous international kite festival of Gujarat.

ATIF ASLAM

When: Saturday February 12 and Sunday February 13

Where: ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock, Western Gateway, London E16 1XL and Morningside Arena, 31 Charter Street, Leicester LE1 3UD

What: The Pakistani superstar returns to the UK for concerts, where he will perform his greatest hits and familiar classics with a full live band.

MAGNIFICENT 4 RELOADED

When: Saturday February 19 and Sunday February 20

Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES and De Montfort Hall, Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RU

What: Popular Indian Idol 12 finalists Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukha Priya and the winner Pawandeep Rajan return with another musically rich concert featuring much-loved hit songs.

AP DHILLON AND GURINDER GILL

When: Friday February 18 and Thursday February 24

Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES

What: The chart-topping stars of super hit song Brown Munde will be performing two dates at The 02 as part of their first UK tour.

SARTAAJ LIVE

When: Thursday February 24

Where: De Montfort Hall, Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RU

What: The popular singer, songwriter, composer, and poet kicks off his UK tour with a musically rich concert that will include his greatest hits, along with familiar classics.

BOTOWN – THE SOUL OF BOLLYWOOD

When: Friday February 25

Where: The Core Theatre, Theatre Square, Touchwood, Homer Road, Solihull B91 3RG

What: Concert featuring the acclaimed multicultural soul band that reboots Bollywood classics with a unique soul funk twist, taking you on a musical trip from Memphis to Mumbai.

ZOE AND IDRIS RAHMAN WITH SOHINI ALAM

When: Saturday February 26

Where: The Capstone Theatre, Liverpool Hope University, 17 Shaw Street, Liverpool L6 1HP

What: A special musical collaboration between jazz pianist-composer Zoe Rahman, her brother Idris Rahman on clarinet, and British Bengali vocalist Sohini Alam, to mark 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence. The performance includes music from Zoe’s acclaimed Where Rivers Meet album.

RAVI SHANKAR CENTENARY

When: Saturday March 5

Where: Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX

What: Musical celebration of the life and career of late sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, headlined by his daughters Anoushka Shankar and Norah Jones. They are joined by acclaimed musicians from around the world, including Nitin Sawhney, Bikram Ghosh, and Vishwa Mohan Bhatt.

THEATRE

LIFE OF PI

When: Until Sunday May 29

Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA

What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean. The cast includes Hiran Abeysekera, Mina Anwar, Nicholas Khan, Payal Mistry

and Raj Ghatak.

BROKEN WINGS

When: Friday February 11 – Saturday March 26

Where: Charing Cross Theatre, The Arches, Villiers Street, London WC2N 6NL

What: New theatre production based on best-selling novelist Kahlil Gibran’s (The Prophet) poetic book, which takes audiences on a musical voyage, exploring issues of gender equality, immigration, the freedom to love who we love, and what ‘home’ really means.

COMEDY

SUKH OJLA: LIFE SUKHS

When: Thursday February 17 and Friday February 18

Where: The Y Theatre, 7 East Street, Leicester LE1 6EY and Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Broad Street, Birmingham B1 2EP

What: Acclaimed stand-up comedian Sukh Ojla continues her solo tour of the UK with her show, where she talks about subjects including mental illness, moving back in with her parents, identity and living a double life.

NISH KUMAR – YOUR POWER, YOUR CONTROL

When: Saturday February 12 and Thursday February 17

Where: Gala Theatre, 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA and Royal Spa Centre, Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa CV32 4HN

What: The popular comedian embarks on a brand-new stand-up show that tackles important subjects like political upheaval, Covid, current uncertainty and why he is taking it personally.

AHIR SHAH: DRESS

When: Saturday February 12 and Sunday February 13

Where: Alhambra Studio, Morley Street, Bradford BD7 1AJ and The Lowry, Pier 8, The Quays, Salford M50 3AZ

What: The double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee returns with a new stand-up show about significance, insignificance, and scurvy.

SINDHU VEE – ALPHABET

When: Sunday February 13 and Friday February 18

Where: Derby Theatre, 15 Theatre Walk, St Peter’s Quarter, Derby DE1 2NF and Pomegranate Theatre & Cinema, Corporation Street, Chesterfield S41 7TX

What: A brand-new stand-up show with the popular comedian about the hair we want, the friends we have, and living the vast difference between virus and viral.

ARABS VS ASIANS

When: Sunday February 20

Where: Frog and Bucket Comedy Club, 102 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LJ

What: The popular Arabs vs Asians returns for another laughter-filled comedy show hosted by Salman Malik and featuring stand-up talents Farhan Solo, Mani Liaqat, Mo Omar and Fathiya Saleh.

CLASSES

TRADITIONAL GUJARATI COOKERY COURSE

When: Friday February 25

Where: The Community Kitchen, 113 Queens Road, Brighton BN1 3XG

What: Minesh Agnihotri, founder of award-winning restaurant Indian Summer, and recipe box scheme, the Kari Club, will recreate the tastes of India and share secrets behind a set of classic Gujarati dishes.

FULL DAY INDIAN FISH AND SEAFOOD COOKERY COURSE

When: Saturday February 26

Where: Hounslow, London

What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course learning how to prepare and cook fish and seafood expertly, along with making tamarind pulp and spice pastes to enhance the flavour of the main ingredient.

*There is still uncertainty due to coronavirus. Check before attending or booking.