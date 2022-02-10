LIVE PERFORMANCE BY ZOE AND IDRIS RAHMAN WITH SOHINI ALAM

By: Eastern Eye
LIVE PERFORMANCE
THE FOUR ACES
When: Friday February 11
Where: Symphony Hall, 8 Centenary Square, Broad Street, Birmingham B1 2EA
What: Concert headlined by iconic artists Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia and Louis Banks, which mixes up a musical melting pot of world influences. They are supported by artists, including Indian drummer Gino Banks.
www.bmusic.co.uk
KATTAM KATTI
When: Friday February 11
Where: The Lowry, Pier 8, The Quays, Salford M50 3AZ
What: The Pagrav Dance Company presents a contemporary Kathak production that taps into the competitive chaos, creativity, and colour of Uttarayan, the world-famous international kite festival of Gujarat.
www.thelowry.com
ATIF ASLAM
When: Saturday February 12 and Sunday February 13
Where: ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock, Western Gateway, London E16 1XL and Morningside Arena, 31 Charter Street, Leicester LE1 3UD
What: The Pakistani superstar returns to the UK for concerts, where he will perform his greatest hits and familiar classics with a full live band.
www.brightbeat.eu
MAGNIFICENT 4 RELOADED
When: Saturday February 19 and Sunday February 20
Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES and De Montfort Hall, Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RU
What: Popular Indian Idol 12 finalists Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukha Priya and the winner Pawandeep Rajan return with another musically rich concert featuring much-loved hit songs.
www.rockonmusicuk.com
AP DHILLON AND GURINDER GILL
When: Friday February 18 and Thursday February 24
Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES
What: The chart-topping stars of super hit song Brown Munde will be performing two dates at The 02 as part of their first UK tour.
www.theo2.co.uk
SARTAAJ LIVE
When: Thursday February 24
Where: De Montfort Hall, Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RU
What: The popular singer, songwriter, composer, and poet kicks off his UK tour with a musically rich concert that will include his greatest hits, along with familiar classics.
www.demontforthall.co.uk
BOTOWN – THE SOUL OF BOLLYWOOD
When: Friday February 25
Where: The Core Theatre, Theatre Square, Touchwood, Homer Road, Solihull B91 3RG
What: Concert featuring the acclaimed multicultural soul band that reboots Bollywood classics with a unique soul funk twist, taking you on a musical trip from Memphis to Mumbai.
www.thecoretheatresolihull.co.uk
ZOE AND IDRIS RAHMAN WITH SOHINI ALAM
When: Saturday February 26
Where: The Capstone Theatre, Liverpool Hope University, 17 Shaw Street, Liverpool L6 1HP
What: A special musical collaboration between jazz pianist-composer Zoe Rahman, her brother Idris Rahman on clarinet, and British Bengali vocalist Sohini Alam, to mark 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence. The performance includes music from Zoe’s acclaimed Where Rivers Meet album.
www.thecapstonetheatre.com
RAVI SHANKAR CENTENARY
When: Saturday March 5
Where: Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX
What: Musical celebration of the life and career of late sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, headlined by his daughters Anoushka Shankar and Norah Jones. They are joined by acclaimed musicians from around the world, including Nitin Sawhney, Bikram Ghosh, and Vishwa Mohan Bhatt.
www.southbankcentre.co.uk
THEATRE
LIFE OF PI
When: Until Sunday May 29
Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA
What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean. The cast includes Hiran Abeysekera, Mina Anwar, Nicholas Khan, Payal Mistry
and Raj Ghatak.
www.londontheatre.co.uk
BROKEN WINGS
When: Friday February 11 – Saturday March 26
Where: Charing Cross Theatre, The Arches, Villiers Street, London WC2N 6NL
What: New theatre production based on best-selling novelist Kahlil Gibran’s (The Prophet) poetic book, which takes audiences on a musical voyage, exploring issues of gender equality, immigration, the freedom to love who we love, and what ‘home’ really means.
www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk
COMEDY
SUKH OJLA: LIFE SUKHS
When: Thursday February 17 and Friday February 18
Where: The Y Theatre, 7 East Street, Leicester LE1 6EY and Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Broad Street, Birmingham B1 2EP
What: Acclaimed stand-up comedian Sukh Ojla continues her solo tour of the UK with her show, where she talks about subjects including mental illness, moving back in with her parents, identity and living a double life.
www.luventertainment.co.uk
NISH KUMAR – YOUR POWER, YOUR CONTROL
When: Saturday February 12 and Thursday February 17
Where: Gala Theatre, 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA and Royal Spa Centre, Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa CV32 4HN
What: The popular comedian embarks on a brand-new stand-up show that tackles important subjects like political upheaval, Covid, current uncertainty and why he is taking it personally.
www.nishkumar.co.uk
AHIR SHAH: DRESS
When: Saturday February 12 and Sunday February 13
Where: Alhambra Studio, Morley Street, Bradford BD7 1AJ and The Lowry, Pier 8, The Quays, Salford M50 3AZ
What: The double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee returns with a new stand-up show about significance, insignificance, and scurvy.
www.ahirshah.com
SINDHU VEE – ALPHABET
When: Sunday February 13 and Friday February 18
Where: Derby Theatre, 15 Theatre Walk, St Peter’s Quarter, Derby DE1 2NF and Pomegranate Theatre & Cinema, Corporation Street, Chesterfield S41 7TX
What: A brand-new stand-up show with the popular comedian about the hair we want, the friends we have, and living the vast difference between virus and viral.
www.sindhuvee.com
ARABS VS ASIANS
When: Sunday February 20
Where: Frog and Bucket Comedy Club, 102 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LJ
What: The popular Arabs vs Asians returns for another laughter-filled comedy show hosted by Salman Malik and featuring stand-up talents Farhan Solo, Mani Liaqat, Mo Omar and Fathiya Saleh.
www.frogandbucket.com
CLASSES
TRADITIONAL GUJARATI COOKERY COURSE
When: Friday February 25
Where: The Community Kitchen, 113 Queens Road, Brighton BN1 3XG
What: Minesh Agnihotri, founder of award-winning restaurant Indian Summer, and recipe box scheme, the Kari Club, will recreate the tastes of India and share secrets behind a set of classic Gujarati dishes.
www.eventbrite.com
FULL DAY INDIAN FISH AND SEAFOOD COOKERY COURSE
When: Saturday February 26
Where: Hounslow, London
What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course learning how to prepare and cook fish and seafood expertly, along with making tamarind pulp and spice pastes to enhance the flavour of the main ingredient.
www.cookingwithmonisha.com
*There is still uncertainty due to coronavirus. Check before attending or booking.