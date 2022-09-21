Lincolnshire celebrates India Day

By: Eastern Eye

LIVE PERFORMANCE

Lincolnshire India Day

When: Saturday September 24

Where: The Engine Shed, Lincoln, LN67TS

What: Free event by the Indian Cultural Organisation of Lincolnshire, which will present a day of live classical, Bollywood, and Bhangra performances, along with offering delicious Indian food. There will be free and exciting workshops and seminars, including on yoga, mindfulness, Art of Living, and Ayurveda, a games arcade, face painting booth and a rangoli workshop.

https://www.icol.org.uk/

RUPI KAUR

When: Monday September 26

Where: Albert Hall, 27 Peter Street, Manchester, M2 5QR

What: The acclaimed poet concludes her UK tour with a performance of unpublished pieces and greatest hits from her iconic books. She leads audiences on a journey of personal loss, love, growth, mental health, community, friendship, and strength.

www.Rupikaur.com

PASOORI IN LONDON – ALI SETHI X SHAE GILL

When: Friday September 30

Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES

What: Concert headlined by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, who are the voices behind blockbuster hit Pasoori. They are supported by popular Pakistani music act Leo Twins.

www.theo2.co.uk

AFRO-BHANGRA FUSION GROUP

When: Saturday October 1

Where: Roundabout Theatre, Newington Green, Ramsgate, Kent CT12 6HX

What: A production celebrating music, dance and culture from the Indian sub-continent and southern Africa via Kent.

www.ticketsource.co.uk

SAMSARA

When: Saturday October 1

Where: Curve Theatre, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB

What: British-Indian dancer Aakash Odedra and Chinese dancer Hu Shenyuan team up for this moving dance duet, inspired by the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West.

www.curveonline.co.uk

NAZRUL – THE TRAILBLAZER

When: Sunday October 2

Where: Rich Mix, 35-47 Bethnal Green Road, London E1 6LA

What: A concert to celebrate the work of poet and composer Kazi Nazrul Islam, through Indian classical music, and his avant-garde songs.

www.richmix.org.uk

MUSIC OF INDIA: ROOPA PANESAR

When: Sunday October 9

Where: Curve Theatre, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB

What: The British sitar maestro, accompanied by tabla master Yashwant Vaishnav, presents an evening of the very best of Indian classical music.

www.curveonline.co.uk

BHAJANS WITH BHAVIK LIVE RELOADED

When: Friday October 28

Where: Elliot Hall in Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Middlesex HA5 4EA

What: Acclaimed singer Bhavik Haria headlines a unique acoustic bhajan concert taking audiences on a soulful and immersive journey, blending heritage with eclectic sounds.

www.harrowarts.com

JAIVANT PATEL DANCE: DEEPAVALI, THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHT

When: Saturday October 29

Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH

What: A family-friendly evening of south Asian dance showcasing everything, from Bollywood and bhangra to Kathak, Bharatanatyam and Dandiya Raas, in celebration of Deepavali

www.macbirmingham.co.uk

THEATRE

LIFE OF PI

When: Until Sunday January 15, 2023

Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Ch­aring Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA

What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean.

www.lifeofpionstage.com

THE P WORD

When: Until Saturday October 22

Where: Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Road, Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 8LJ

What: Waleed Akhtar’s sharp-witted and devastating new play charts the parallel lives of two gay Pakistani men, as it moves through casual hook-ups to the UK’s hostile environment.

www.bushtheatre.co.uk

THE APOLOGY

When: Until Saturday October 8

Where: Arcola Theatre, 24 Ashwin Street, London E8 3DL

What: Powerful story of three women, including an investigator named Priyanka, campaigning to expose the hidden truth of comfort women of the Second World War and the subsequent political cover-up.

www.arcolatheatre.com

SILENCE

When: Until Saturday October 1

Where: Tara Theatre, 356 Garratt Lane, Earlsfield, London SW18 4ES

What: Theatre adaptation of Kavita Puri’s acclaimed book Partition Voices: Untold British Stories, inspired by personal testimonies of people who lived through the last days of the British Raj.

www.taratheatre.com

ANTIGONE

When: Until Saturday September 24

Where: Open Air Theatre, Inner Circle, Regent’s Park, London, NW1 4NU

What: Zainab Hasan takes on the title role in this contemporary retelling of Sophocles’s epic story with British Asian protagonists, revolving around family, conflict, and a hostile state.

www.openairtheatre.com

MRS KAPOOR’S DAUGHTER’S WEDDING 2 MAURITIUS

When: Saturday September 24 – Sunday September 25

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: Fun-filled follow-up to popular theatre play Mrs Kapoor’s Daughter’s Wedding, which sees the dysfunctional family planning a destination wedding.

www.becktheatre.org.uk

THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL

When: Tuesday September 27 – Saturday October 1

Where: Theatre Royal, 282 Hope Street, Glasgow G2 3QA

What: Stage adaptation of the best-selling book and hit film about an eclectic group of British retirees embarking on a new life in India continues its UK tour. Check website for tour dates.

www.marigoldshow.com

GLITTERBALL

When: Tuesday September 27 – Saturday October 8

Where: Riverside Studios, 101 Queen Caroline Street, London W6 9BN

What: The new play from acclaimed British Asian theatre company Rifco is a musical comedy revolving around a divorced middle-aged woman navigating rocky friendships, who is trying to make sense of a past – where she was brought up as one half of a Shirley

Bassey tribute act.

www.riversidestudios.co.uk

WORD-PLAY

When: Thursday September 29 – Saturday November 5

Where: Royal Court Theatre, Sloane Square, London SW1W 8AS

What: The new play from writer Rabiah Hussain and director Nimmo Ismail looks at how language seeps into public consciousness and can reverberate with far-reaching consequences.

www.royalcourttheatre.com

COMEDY

DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW

When: Sunday September 25

Where: The Glee Club, The Arcadian, 70 Hurst Street, Birmingham B5 4TD

What: Comedy show featuring stand-up talents Tommy Sandhu, Firuz Ozari, Eshaan Akbar and Nabil Abdulrashid.

www.luventertainment.co.uk

ARABS VS ASIANS

When: Thursday September 29

Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH

What: Laughter-filled comedy show hosted by Salman Malik, featuring stand-up talents such as Patrick Monahan, Lateef Lovejoy, Mani Liaqat and Jay Droch.

www.macbirmingham.co.uk

PAUL CHOWDHRY – FAMILY-FRIENDLY COMEDIAN

When: Wednesday October 19 – Thursday October 20

Where: Hackney Empire, 291 Mare Street, London E8 1EJ

What: The acclaimed funny man resumes his new stand-up tour, with rescheduled dates. He dissects diverse topics that include UK’s handling of the pandemic, fame, and England football fans. Check website for further tour dates.

www.paulchowdhry.com

CLASSES

FREE BHARATNATYAM CLASSES

When: Wednesday September 28 and Thursday September 29

Where: Gamgee House, 2 Darnley Road, Birmingham B16 8TE

What: The Consulate General of India in Birmingham is organising free and weekly dance classes on its premises. Participants need to register beforehand and will be allocated places on a first come first serve basis.

www.eventbrite.com

BOLLYWOOD DANCE CLASS

When: Saturdays October 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29

Where: CRATE, 35 Saint James Street, London E17 7FY

What: Fun Bollywood dance class focusing on movement and mindfulness.

www.eventbrite.com

FULL DAY SIMPLE INDIAN COOKERY COURSE

When: Saturday October 15

Where: Hounslow, London

What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course learning how to make a variety of Indian dishes, along with learning how to use spices to add a depth of flavour. Check website for further cooking courses.

www.cookingwithmonisha.com