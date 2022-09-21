Lincolnshire celebrates India Day

By: Eastern Eye
LIVE PERFORMANCE
Lincolnshire India Day
When: Saturday September 24
Where: The Engine Shed, Lincoln, LN67TS
What: Free event by the Indian Cultural Organisation of Lincolnshire, which will present a day of live classical, Bollywood, and Bhangra performances, along with offering delicious Indian food. There will be free and exciting workshops and seminars, including on yoga, mindfulness, Art of Living, and Ayurveda, a games arcade, face painting booth and a rangoli workshop.
RUPI KAUR
When: Monday September 26
Where: Albert Hall, 27 Peter Street, Manchester, M2 5QR
What: The acclaimed poet concludes her UK tour with a performance of unpublished pieces and greatest hits from her iconic books. She leads audiences on a journey of personal loss, love, growth, mental health, community, friendship, and strength.
PASOORI IN LONDON – ALI SETHI X SHAE GILL
When: Friday September 30
Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES
What: Concert headlined by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, who are the voices behind blockbuster hit Pasoori. They are supported by popular Pakistani music act Leo Twins.
AFRO-BHANGRA FUSION GROUP
When: Saturday October 1
Where: Roundabout Theatre, Newington Green, Ramsgate, Kent CT12 6HX
What: A production celebrating music, dance and culture from the Indian sub-continent and southern Africa via Kent.
SAMSARA
When: Saturday October 1
Where: Curve Theatre, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB
What: British-Indian dancer Aakash Odedra and Chinese dancer Hu Shenyuan team up for this moving dance duet, inspired by the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West.
NAZRUL – THE TRAILBLAZER
When: Sunday October 2
Where: Rich Mix, 35-47 Bethnal Green Road, London E1 6LA
What: A concert to celebrate the work of poet and composer Kazi Nazrul Islam, through Indian classical music, and his avant-garde songs.
MUSIC OF INDIA: ROOPA PANESAR
When: Sunday October 9
Where: Curve Theatre, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB
What: The British sitar maestro, accompanied by tabla master Yashwant Vaishnav, presents an evening of the very best of Indian classical music.
BHAJANS WITH BHAVIK LIVE RELOADED
When: Friday October 28
Where: Elliot Hall in Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Middlesex HA5 4EA
What: Acclaimed singer Bhavik Haria headlines a unique acoustic bhajan concert taking audiences on a soulful and immersive journey, blending heritage with eclectic sounds.
JAIVANT PATEL DANCE: DEEPAVALI, THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHT
When: Saturday October 29
Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH
What: A family-friendly evening of south Asian dance showcasing everything, from Bollywood and bhangra to Kathak, Bharatanatyam and Dandiya Raas, in celebration of Deepavali
THEATRE
LIFE OF PI
When: Until Sunday January 15, 2023
Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA
What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean.
THE P WORD
When: Until Saturday October 22
Where: Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Road, Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 8LJ
What: Waleed Akhtar’s sharp-witted and devastating new play charts the parallel lives of two gay Pakistani men, as it moves through casual hook-ups to the UK’s hostile environment.
THE APOLOGY
When: Until Saturday October 8
Where: Arcola Theatre, 24 Ashwin Street, London E8 3DL
What: Powerful story of three women, including an investigator named Priyanka, campaigning to expose the hidden truth of comfort women of the Second World War and the subsequent political cover-up.
SILENCE
When: Until Saturday October 1
Where: Tara Theatre, 356 Garratt Lane, Earlsfield, London SW18 4ES
What: Theatre adaptation of Kavita Puri’s acclaimed book Partition Voices: Untold British Stories, inspired by personal testimonies of people who lived through the last days of the British Raj.
ANTIGONE
When: Until Saturday September 24
Where: Open Air Theatre, Inner Circle, Regent’s Park, London, NW1 4NU
What: Zainab Hasan takes on the title role in this contemporary retelling of Sophocles’s epic story with British Asian protagonists, revolving around family, conflict, and a hostile state.
MRS KAPOOR’S DAUGHTER’S WEDDING 2 MAURITIUS
When: Saturday September 24 – Sunday September 25
Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE
What: Fun-filled follow-up to popular theatre play Mrs Kapoor’s Daughter’s Wedding, which sees the dysfunctional family planning a destination wedding.
THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL
When: Tuesday September 27 – Saturday October 1
Where: Theatre Royal, 282 Hope Street, Glasgow G2 3QA
What: Stage adaptation of the best-selling book and hit film about an eclectic group of British retirees embarking on a new life in India continues its UK tour. Check website for tour dates.
GLITTERBALL
When: Tuesday September 27 – Saturday October 8
Where: Riverside Studios, 101 Queen Caroline Street, London W6 9BN
What: The new play from acclaimed British Asian theatre company Rifco is a musical comedy revolving around a divorced middle-aged woman navigating rocky friendships, who is trying to make sense of a past – where she was brought up as one half of a Shirley
Bassey tribute act.
WORD-PLAY
When: Thursday September 29 – Saturday November 5
Where: Royal Court Theatre, Sloane Square, London SW1W 8AS
What: The new play from writer Rabiah Hussain and director Nimmo Ismail looks at how language seeps into public consciousness and can reverberate with far-reaching consequences.
COMEDY
DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW
When: Sunday September 25
Where: The Glee Club, The Arcadian, 70 Hurst Street, Birmingham B5 4TD
What: Comedy show featuring stand-up talents Tommy Sandhu, Firuz Ozari, Eshaan Akbar and Nabil Abdulrashid.
ARABS VS ASIANS
When: Thursday September 29
Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH
What: Laughter-filled comedy show hosted by Salman Malik, featuring stand-up talents such as Patrick Monahan, Lateef Lovejoy, Mani Liaqat and Jay Droch.
PAUL CHOWDHRY – FAMILY-FRIENDLY COMEDIAN
When: Wednesday October 19 – Thursday October 20
Where: Hackney Empire, 291 Mare Street, London E8 1EJ
What: The acclaimed funny man resumes his new stand-up tour, with rescheduled dates. He dissects diverse topics that include UK’s handling of the pandemic, fame, and England football fans. Check website for further tour dates.
CLASSES
FREE BHARATNATYAM CLASSES
When: Wednesday September 28 and Thursday September 29
Where: Gamgee House, 2 Darnley Road, Birmingham B16 8TE
What: The Consulate General of India in Birmingham is organising free and weekly dance classes on its premises. Participants need to register beforehand and will be allocated places on a first come first serve basis.
BOLLYWOOD DANCE CLASS
When: Saturdays October 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29
Where: CRATE, 35 Saint James Street, London E17 7FY
What: Fun Bollywood dance class focusing on movement and mindfulness.
FULL DAY SIMPLE INDIAN COOKERY COURSE
When: Saturday October 15
Where: Hounslow, London
What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course learning how to make a variety of Indian dishes, along with learning how to use spices to add a depth of flavour. Check website for further cooking courses.
