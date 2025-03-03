Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Labour hasn’t always got it right on Muslim engagement, says Streeting

Speaking at the launch of the British Muslim Network, Streeting said successive governments had failed to establish strong relationships with Muslim communities.

Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting walks near 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 29, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 03, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

HEALTH secretary Wes Streeting has acknowledged that the Labour Party "hasn't always got it right" in its engagement with Muslim communities.

Speaking at the launch of the British Muslim Network, Streeting said successive governments had failed to establish strong relationships with Muslim communities, The Times reported.

The British Muslim Network, launched this week, aims to provide policymakers with expert feedback on issues affecting Muslim communities, including healthcare, education, security, and employment.

The event was attended by Streeting, faith minister Lord Khan of Burnley, and other political figures.

Baroness Warsi, a former Conservative cabinet minister, said the government's longstanding "policy of disengagement" with Muslim communities might be shifting.

She noted that Labour leader Keir Starmer had met Muslim community leaders at a roundtable last week.

Brendan Cox, who helped bring the network together, called the attendance of government ministers a “really significant” step.

The Bishop of Bradford, Right Rev Toby Howarth, added: "I'm glad to see government finally, seriously, in the room."

Streeting said he was committed to ensuring that Muslim voices were heard and cited his own narrow majority in Ilford North as evidence of political consequences for failing to engage properly.

Warsi praised the network’s organisers, Akeela Ahmed and Qari Asim, for their efforts, while Nusrat Ghani, Conservative MP for Sussex Weald, said she looked forward to seeing the organisation’s progress.

Streeting clarified that the government was not aiming to shield religious beliefs from debate but to protect worshippers from discrimination and hate crime.

brendan coxbritish muslim networkeducationhealth secretaryhealthcarekeir starmerlabourlabour partymuslim communitiesmuslimsmuslims in uknusrat ghaniuk muslimswes streeting

Related News

Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor’s nude walk in 'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up about why and how he shot it

Uttarakhand avalanche rescue
News

Eight dead in avalanche in India's Uttarakhand as rescue ops end

8-year-old Binita Chhetry’s
Entertainment

8-year-old Indian Binita Chhetry’s dance on Britain’s Got Talent wins standing ovation

Oscars 2025: 10 fashion moments that stole the show
Entertainment

Oscars 2025: 10 fashion moments that stole the show

More For You

Spring warming faster than other seasons in UK: Report

The Joint Nature Conservation Committee found that key biological events marking the start of spring are occurring about nine days earlier than 25 years ago. (Representational image: iStock)

Spring warming faster than other seasons in UK: Report

SPRING has warmed more than any other season in the UK, with temperatures rising by 1.8 degrees Celsius since 1970, according to a report by Climate Central.

BBC Weather reported that while all four seasons are warming, autumn follows as the second-fastest warming season, with a 1.6-degree Celsius increase.

Keep ReadingShow less
NHS

NHS England plans to introduce a cap on total payments in 2025-26 to control costs while requiring private hospitals to continue accepting referrals. (Representational image: Getty)

Getty Images

Private hospitals warn of withdrawing NHS treatment over cost cap

Private hospitals have warned they may stop treating NHS patients due to a proposed cost cap by NHS England, raising concerns over delays in reducing waiting lists.

The NHS had agreed to pay private hospitals a fixed price per patient to increase treatment capacity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zelensky-Starmer-Charles

Starmer welcomed Zelensky to Downing Street on Saturday. Zelensky also met King Charles at Sandringham House in east England on Sunday. (Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Zelensky meets Starmer and King Charles, secures loan and defence deal

UKRAINIAN president Volodymyr Zelensky met prime minister Keir Starmer and King Charles during his visit to Britain, as Ukraine secured new financial and military support from the UK.

Starmer welcomed Zelensky to Downing Street on Saturday, a day after the Ukrainian leader’s meeting with former US president Donald Trump. Zelensky also met King Charles at Sandringham House in east England on Sunday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joginder Sanger

Joginder Sanger

The Bhavan

Joginder Sanger, British Indian hotelier and philanthropist, passes away at 82

Joginder Sanger, a leading British Indian hotelier, has passed away in London, family sources said. He was 82. Sanger is said to have died surrounded by family on Friday night after being hospitalised following a stroke.

The Jalandhar-born entrepreneur began his journey in the UK with a travel agency and an exclusive Air India contract before going on to establish a range of popular London hotels, including the Washington Mayfair Hotel, Courthouse Hotels in Soho and Shoreditch, and the luxury boutique hotel Bentley in Kensington.

Keep ReadingShow less
rail-fares-england-getty

The increase applies to most season tickets on commuter routes, some off-peak returns on long-distance journeys, and flexible tickets used in cities. ( Representational image: Getty)

Rail fares increase by 4.6 per cent in England and Wales

REGULATED rail fares in England and Wales have increased by 4.6 per cent, and the cost of most railcards has gone up by £5.

The government said the fare rise was necessary to support investment in the rail network, but transport secretary Heidi Alexander acknowledged public frustration over delays and cancellations.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc