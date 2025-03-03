Labour hasn’t always got it right on Muslim engagement, says Streeting

HEALTH secretary Wes Streeting has acknowledged that the Labour Party "hasn't always got it right" in its engagement with Muslim communities.
Speaking at the launch of the British Muslim Network, Streeting said successive governments had failed to establish strong relationships with Muslim communities, The Times reported.
The British Muslim Network, launched this week, aims to provide policymakers with expert feedback on issues affecting Muslim communities, including healthcare, education, security, and employment.
The event was attended by Streeting, faith minister Lord Khan of Burnley, and other political figures.
Baroness Warsi, a former Conservative cabinet minister, said the government's longstanding "policy of disengagement" with Muslim communities might be shifting.
She noted that Labour leader Keir Starmer had met Muslim community leaders at a roundtable last week.
Brendan Cox, who helped bring the network together, called the attendance of government ministers a “really significant” step.
The Bishop of Bradford, Right Rev Toby Howarth, added: "I'm glad to see government finally, seriously, in the room."
Streeting said he was committed to ensuring that Muslim voices were heard and cited his own narrow majority in Ilford North as evidence of political consequences for failing to engage properly.
Warsi praised the network’s organisers, Akeela Ahmed and Qari Asim, for their efforts, while Nusrat Ghani, Conservative MP for Sussex Weald, said she looked forward to seeing the organisation’s progress.
Streeting clarified that the government was not aiming to shield religious beliefs from debate but to protect worshippers from discrimination and hate crime.