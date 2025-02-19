Scottish Labour faces challenges ahead of 2026 election, says Sarwar

SCOTTISH Labour leader Anas Sarwar has acknowledged that the party faces a significant challenge in winning the next Holyrood elections in May 2026.
His comments come as recent polling shows Labour’s support has declined, while the Scottish National Party (SNP) maintains a lead.
Speaking to The Guardian ahead of Scottish Labour’s annual conference in Glasgow, Sarwar said, “I accept [that] shows we have a challenge facing us in the next 15 months.” He noted that his speech at the conference would be a crucial moment.
Scottish Labour’s support has fallen significantly since the chancellor cut the winter fuel payment and raised national insurance costs last year.
A Norstat poll for The Sunday Times found Labour’s support among over-55s had dropped from 30 per cent in June 2023 to 13 per cent. Labour MPs believe the party must focus more on intergenerational equity and investing in younger people.
Sarwar stated that while he still opposed the winter fuel payment cuts and the handling of Waspi women’s compensation, Labour’s strategy had shifted towards advocating for better public services.
He also emphasised Labour’s plans to reform the NHS and reduce wasteful spending.
He dismissed claims that the SNP’s polling lead reflected broader public support, citing Labour’s success in winning 19 of 34 council by-elections since last July.
He also rejected any possibility of working with Reform UK if it wins seats at Holyrood.
Sarwar said Labour must directly address voter dissatisfaction and avoid allowing divisive politicians to shape debates.
“They didn’t actually confront the issues that were pushing people to divisive politics. So I’m going to confront the issues,” he said.