Labour government reports highest illegal migrant removals since 2018

THE LABOUR government announced on Thursday that it had removed 16,400 illegal migrants since taking office in July, the fastest rate of removals since 2018.
On taking office, prime minister Keir Starmer scrapped the previous Conservative government's scheme to send migrants who arrive illegally to Rwanda, instead setting up a Border Security Command to crack down on illegal migration – a huge political issue in Britain.
The new system prioritises dismantling the people-smuggling networks that enable migrants to cross into Britain using small boats. It also emphasises detaining and removing individuals living illegally in the country.
“Our message to those wanting to come here illegally is clear – you are wasting your money putting your trust in these vile gangs and will be returned swiftly,” Starmer said in a statement.
The government is also planning to introduce a sanctions regime aimed at leaders of smuggling networks responsible for bringing tens of thousands of people into the country annually.
According to government data, over 36,800 people crossed the Channel in 2024, a 25 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Dozens of migrants have died attempting the journey.
Since the Labour government came to power, enforced returns of illegal migrants have risen by 24 per cent year-on-year. The removals include 2,580 foreign nationals convicted of crimes.
