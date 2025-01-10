Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Labour government reports highest illegal migrant removals since 2018

illegal-migrants-getty

According to government data, over 36,800 people crossed the Channel in 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 10, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

THE LABOUR government announced on Thursday that it had removed 16,400 illegal migrants since taking office in July, the fastest rate of removals since 2018.

On taking office, prime minister Keir Starmer scrapped the previous Conservative government's scheme to send migrants who arrive illegally to Rwanda, instead setting up a Border Security Command to crack down on illegal migration – a huge political issue in Britain.

The new system prioritises dismantling the people-smuggling networks that enable migrants to cross into Britain using small boats. It also emphasises detaining and removing individuals living illegally in the country.

“Our message to those wanting to come here illegally is clear – you are wasting your money putting your trust in these vile gangs and will be returned swiftly,” Starmer said in a statement.

The government is also planning to introduce a sanctions regime aimed at leaders of smuggling networks responsible for bringing tens of thousands of people into the country annually.

According to government data, over 36,800 people crossed the Channel in 2024, a 25 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Dozens of migrants have died attempting the journey.

Since the Labour government came to power, enforced returns of illegal migrants have risen by 24 per cent year-on-year. The removals include 2,580 foreign nationals convicted of crimes.

(With inputs from Reuters)

channel crossingsillegal migrantskeir starmerlabour governmentrwanda schemesmall boatssmuggling networks leaders

Related News

Great movies that made  a major impact in 2024
Entertainment

Great movies that made  a major impact in 2024

ASJAD NAZIR

More For You

Asian funding gives Tories an edge over ruling Labour

Selvanayagam Pankayachelvan and Tharshiny Pankaj of Regent Group

Asian funding gives Tories an edge over ruling Labour

ASIAN entrepreneurs and companies have pumped more money into the Conservative party than the ruling Labour, latest data has revealed, with one business leader donating more than £100,000 to the opposition party.

Dr Selvanayagam Pankayachelvan, CEO of Regent Group, a London-based educational firm, emerged as one of the biggest individual Asian donors to the Tories in the third quarter of 2024, data from the Electoral Commission revealed last month.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two men jailed for trying to smuggle migrants into UK

Shafaz Khan (L), Choudhry Rashied (Photo: Home Office)

Two men jailed for trying to smuggle migrants into UK

TWO London-based men have been sentenced to over 10 years behind bars after being convicted of breaching UK immigration law by trying to smuggle four Indian migrants in a hidden van compartment disguised by a stack of dirty tyres.

According to the UK Home Office, British nationals Shafaz Khan and Choudhry Rashied, who operated under the alias ‘Manzar Mian Attique’, hid the group of migrants behind the tyres in a “purpose built” hidden space in the vehicle.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nijjar murder

Accused of killing Nijjar, four Indians appear before Canadian court. (Image credit: Reuters)

Four Indians accused of Nijjar’s murder granted bail in Canada

ALL four Indian nationals accused of murdering Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar have been granted bail by a court in Canada.

The accused, identified as Karan Brar, Amandeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karanpreet Singh, face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Keep ReadingShow less
Daljit Nagra departs as chair of Royal Society of Literature

Daljit Nagra (Photo: RSL)

Daljit Nagra departs as chair of Royal Society of Literature


THE Royal Society of Literature (RSL) has announced the departure of Daljit Nagra, a well-known British Indian poet, as its chair at the conclusion of his four-year term.

Amid some frenzied UK media speculation over the leadership of the 204-year-old home for Britain’s literary talent, the charity also confirmed that its director will be stepping down at the end March. It comes in the wake of rows over freedom of speech and accusations that the RSL had failed to speak out in favour of some writers.

Keep ReadingShow less
People-smuggling-Getty

Last year, 36,816 people were detected making the crossing, a 25 per cent increase from 2023 and the second-highest annual total on record. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sanctions to target people smugglers under new plan

THE GOVERNMENT has announced plans to impose economic sanctions on people smugglers in an effort to curb migrant crossings in small boats over the Channel.

The proposed measures, described as the world’s first “standalone sanctions regime” targeting people smugglers, aim to address the issue by sanctioning individuals and groups facilitating these dangerous journeys.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications