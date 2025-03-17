Wes Streeting says mental health conditions are overdiagnosed, sparks debate

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has sparked controversy by suggesting that mental health conditions are being overdiagnosed, leading to too many people being "written off." Streeting’s comments, made during an appearance on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, coincide with the government’s preparations to introduce significant welfare reforms aimed at reducing the benefits bill.

Streeting’s remarks come as more than half of the rise in working-age disability claims since the Covid pandemic is attributed to mental health or behavioural conditions, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. The government is expected to tighten eligibility criteria for Personal Independence Payments (PIP), the primary benefit for working-age adults with long-term disabilities.

PIP provides crucial support for individuals living with physical or mental health conditions, helping them cover extra costs related to their condition. According to the Office for Budget Responsibility, spending on PIP is projected to nearly double to £34 billion by 2029-30.

Mental health overdiagnosis: A controversial issue

When asked if he agreed with experts warning of overdiagnosis of mental health conditions, Streeting said: "I agree with that point about overdiagnosis." He acknowledged that mental health exists on a spectrum and added that many people were not receiving the support they need, while some were being overdiagnosed and prematurely written off.

Streeting’s comments have drawn a mixed response. Mental health charity Mind warned that language around diagnosis must be handled carefully to avoid stigmatising people with mental health issues. Minesh Patel, associate director of policy and campaigns for Mind, supported Streeting’s call for better access to mental health support but cautioned against oversimplifying the issue.

“Applying for benefits is not an easy process,” Patel said, noting that people with mental health problems face a lengthy assessment process, with many decisions to deny support overturned on appeal. He also acknowledged the wider challenges facing people’s mental health, including the pandemic, cost-of-living crisis, poverty, and systemic racism.

The strain on mental health services

Brian Dow, deputy chief executive of the charity Rethink Mental Illness, also weighed in, highlighting that the crisis in the nation's mental health is "very real." He noted that systemic pressures have created barriers to accessing diagnoses and treatments, and he warned that mental health services are at "breaking point."

The welfare reforms

Streeting’s comments come in the context of broader welfare reforms, expected to be outlined by Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall. These reforms are anticipated to focus on tightening eligibility for PIP, a move that has already sparked resistance from disability advocates and opposition parties.

While Streeting refused to discuss the specifics of the reforms, it is understood that the government is considering dropping plans to freeze PIP increases in line with inflation for a year, following significant opposition from within the Labour Party.

Part of Kendall’s proposal is expected to include a "right to try" guarantee, which would allow people with disabilities to attempt work without the fear of losing their benefits if the job does not work out. This is seen as a way to encourage more disabled individuals to participate in the workforce, while still providing a safety net.

Opposition to the reforms

Labour’s welfare reform plans have faced criticism from various quarters. Shadow Education Secretary Laura Trott accused the government of being “divided” on welfare policy. Although Trott expressed support for the principle of welfare reform, she criticised the lack of clarity around the proposals.

The SNP also voiced its opposition, with Westminster leader Stephen Flynn urging Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to abandon what he called “cuts to disabled people.” Flynn argued that the government was being restricted by “Tory austerity rules” on public spending, a reference to Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ draft plans to cut several billion pounds from the welfare budget ahead of the Spring Statement.

A precarious future for mental health support

As the government moves forward with welfare reform, concerns remain about the impact on people with mental health conditions. Total spending on health and disability benefits is forecast to rise significantly, largely due to rising claims linked to mental health. The challenge lies in finding a balance between sustainable public spending and providing adequate support for people struggling with mental health conditions.

Streeting’s remarks on overdiagnosis have added fuel to the debate on mental health and welfare in the UK. As the government finalises its welfare reforms, it must address the need to provide vital support for those in need, while ensuring a fair and manageable welfare system.