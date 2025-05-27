Skip to content
Streeting urges doctors to reject strike action in NHS ballot

The government said the starting salary for a doctor fresh out of university had risen by £9,500 over three years to around £38,800.

Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting said it was in no-one's interests for strikes to take place. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 27, 2025
Vivek Mishra

HEALTH SECRETARY Wes Streeting has called on doctors in England to vote no in a ballot on industrial action that starts on Tuesday.

In a BBC interview, he urged resident doctors to work with the government and warned that strikes would hamper NHS progress.

Streeting said it was in no-one's interests for strikes to take place. Last week, it was announced that resident doctors would receive a 5.4 per cent average pay rise this year, higher than other doctors, nurses and teachers. Resident doctors said this was not enough to cover below-inflation pay awards since 2008.

The union is urging members to vote for industrial action, with BBC sources saying strikes were the likely action.

This year's pay rise follows a 22 per cent rise over the previous two years.

The government said the starting salary for a doctor fresh out of university had risen by £9,500 over three years to around £38,800.

BMA co-chairs Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt said: "We are urging doctors to vote yes to strike action. By voting yes they will be telling the government there is no alternative to fixing pay."

The ballot runs until 7 July.

UK Unveils £3B Training Push to Curb Migrant Worker Dependence

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said boosting indigenous workforce, and controlling migration are his two goals

Getty Images

UK to invest  £3 billion in local training to reduce dependence on migrant workers

A record £3 billion will be invested by Britain to enhance training opportunities for local workers and reduce reliance on migrant labour, the government announced on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that strengthening the domestic workforce and controlling migration are his twin priorities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson has long been a controversial figure in the UK due to his far-right activism and numerous legal issues

Radio Europe

Tommy Robinson walks free from prison after sentence reduced for contempt case

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been released early from prison after a judge ruled he had shown a "change in attitude" in a contempt of court case linked to a 2021 injunction.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, had been found guilty of breaching the terms of a High Court injunction by repeating false claims about a Syrian refugee. He was sentenced earlier this month to a 12-month prison term, which included a four-month coercive element that could be lifted if he “purged” his contempt and agreed to comply with the court order.

Keep ReadingShow less
West Midlands to Sizzle as UK Mini Heatwave Intensifies

The warmer spell, though not officially classed as a heatwave

iStock

UK mini heatwave weather forecast shows temperatures rising across West Midlands

The UK mini heatwave weather forecast indicates a rise in temperatures across parts of the country this week, with the West Midlands expected to see warmer conditions after a damp and breezy bank holiday.

Following a weekend of sunshine and scattered showers, the Met Office has forecast a gradual warming trend across the region, with temperatures reaching up to 17°C in areas such as Wolverhampton, Walsall, Dudley, and Sandwell.

Keep ReadingShow less
Liverpool-Parade-Reuters

Merseyside Police said the incident was not being treated as terrorism. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Nearly 50 injured as car rams into Liverpool title parade crowd

A CAR drove into a crowd of Liverpool fans on Monday night during the club’s Premier League title parade, injuring nearly 50 people and hospitalising 27, including four children, according to police and officials.

Merseyside Police said the incident was not being treated as terrorism. A 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area was arrested and is believed to have been the driver.

Keep ReadingShow less
