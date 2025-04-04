Streeting: Health deal signals new era in UK-India relations

THE recent UK–India health and life sciences agreement will strengthen cooperation on healthcare innovation and security in both countries, health secretary Wes Streeting said.

He also paid tribute to British Asians, saying the communities were pivotal in the growth of the NHS since its inception in 1948.

A robust partnership between India and the UK will ensure we have a healthcare provider ‘fit for the future’, Streeting told a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Holi last Monday (24). It was organised by the 1928 Institute, who are the secretariat for the India All-Party Parliamentary Group in central London.

In January, Streeting and India’s health minister, JP Nadda, signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen collaboration in critical health sectors. It focuses on joint efforts to address global health challenges such as antimicrobial resistance (AMR), non-communicable diseases (NCDs), digital health innovation and pharmaceutical advances.

Streeting described the tie-up as an “equitable partnership” in science, technology and medicine that will benefit the world. “The NHS must serve everyone, regardless of background or ability to pay. We have a responsibility to ensure the equitable principles of its founding continue to thrive in the 21st century, just as they did in the 20th century,” the health secretary said.

Streeting, who represents Ilford North, said the south Asian community in his constituency was a symbol of the living bridge between India and the UK.

“Many of my constituents are proud of both their British and Indian heritage. We are fortunate to have British Indians playing such a crucial role in our society. These ties run deep,” he said.

“As India grows in strength and influence, becoming one of the global powers of the 21st century, our partnership becomes increasingly important. During the pandemic, the 1928 Institute played a significant role in ensuring a successful vaccine rollout, reaching communities that might otherwise have been overlooked,” Streeting added.

Later, Lord Krish Raval shared a Holi message from the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer. Starmer said, “Labour’s victory in the last election was a mandate for change, a call to build a fairer, more prosperous Britain. Real change is not achieved by government alone. It is shaped by the dedication, ingenuity, and hard work of people across our country.

“The British Indian community has long been at the heart of that effort. Your contributions continue to inspire me, and I look forward to working with you to shape a brighter future here at home and to renew and strengthen our deep ties with India – a relationship that enriches both our nations.”

Jasvir Singh CBE, MPs Deirdre Costigan, Catherine West, Sarah Coombes, Kanishka Narayan, councillor Sunny Brar and Vidhya Alakeson, deputy chief of staff at 10 Downing Street, at a Holi celebration last Monday (24)

Equalities minister Seema Malhotra said the government is working to tackle inequality based on race, disability, and gender. “What we hold dear is the strength of our relationships, the pride in our diversity, and the leadership of our nations standing together as an axis of progress. We’re forward-thinking about how our businesses can work more closely, how our cultures can be more connected, and the opportunities for the next generation. Our work is about defending the present while investing in the roots of tomorrow’s progress,” she said.

“Holi is a wonderful festival – beyond its religious significance, it’s a celebration of spring, renewal, hope, and optimism. And we need optimism in our increasingly complex world, with unpredictable dynamics and constant change,” the MP, who represents Feltham and Heston, said.

Catherine West, the Foreign Office minister for the Indo-Pacific, expressed hope that the new comprehensive strategic partnership and trade deal will bring British and Indian communities closer together.

She added that the recent UK visit by India’s external affairs minister, Dr S Jaishankar, made it clear that both governments recognise the untapped potential of their partnership and are committed to reinvigorating diplomatic ties.

“We have new consulates in Manchester and Belfast, demonstrating how these relationships are growing throughout the United Kingdom,” the minister said.

Formed by Oxford academics of Indian origin, the 1928 Institute hosts community engagement events and conducts research related to the community in the UK.

Labour MPs Barry Gardiner; Deirdre Costigan; Sarah Coombes; Kanishka Narayan and Conservative peer Baroness Sandy Verma, Tory MP Shivani Raja, as well as Lord Jitesh Gadhia and Lord Navnit Dholakia attended the event along with diplomats, business leaders, and British Asian artists.