Kriti Kharbanda opens up about her relationship with Pulkit Samrat

By: Mohnish Singh







Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat let the whole world know about their relationship almost a year ago and since then, the two are inseparable. The couple even spent most of their lockdown time together.

Showering praises on her beau Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda says, “He has always been a very good actor and I think one thing I love about him is that he is a team player. For him everybody is equal. What I have learned from him is how to be secure in your own place.”

She goes on to add, "That part of my life where I feel more secure as an actor comes from him because I have seen him do it. He holds his own in all his films, in ensembles. It is more difficult to hold your own in ensembles and make sure you are standing out."







The actress further adds that she loves how Samrat is evolving as an actor. “I love how he is evolving as an actor. I am very proud as a friend, girlfriend, and a co-star,” she adds.

Samrat and Kharbanda have worked together on such projects as Veerey Ki Wedding (2018), Pagalpanti (2019), and the recently released film Taish (2020), which premiered on ZEE5 in absence of a theatrical release.

The actress says that it is great having him on the sets. "I won't lie to you, of course, it is great having him on set. It is amazing. Not just because we are in a personal relationship. I have worked with Pulkit even before we started dating each other. In fact, that is how we first met and that is how we became good friends. If he was not a good co-actor to me, we would not be where we are today personally," she signs off.







