Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian trolled again for claiming her beauty standards are ‘attainable’: Netizens say ‘Attainable my a***’

Kim Kardashian and her sisters have been, on several occasions, accused by media and fans of setting unrealistic beauty standards.

Kim Kardashian (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kim Kardashian is under fire for claiming that her beauty standards are “attainable” by regular people. Kim’s statement didn’t go down well with Netizens who took to Twitter to troll the Beauty Mogul.

Kim was recently interviewed by a fashion magazine based out of the US. She was asked if she feels responsible for setting unrealistic beauty standards. In response, Kim said that her beauty standards are attainable by regular people. The interview drew a lot of flak as Netizens massively trolled her on Twitter. Some even called her “tone and deaf”. A Twitter user wrote, “So little miss lying @KimKardashian claims she doesn’t have any filler, lip injections, plastic surgery- just Botox why lie so blatantly? #KimKardashian #Allure”

Another Twitter user wrote, “The deceit here is breathtaking. The long-term harm these people have done to girls, women, popular social discourse is staggering, all the while reaping billions of dollars. That your magazine feels it needs to be complicit is just cynical and money-grabbing on top.”

Another user wrote, “If I’m doing it, it’s attainable” literally makes me seethe. she is kim Kardashian”.

“Attainable my arse. Only for those in her air bubble. And rich celebrity types similarly wrapped up in their own worlds. Laser treatments when her kids are in bed? Lol I barely have time for a shower a day as a mother & carer,” wrote a Twitter user.

Kim Kardashian and her sisters, who appear on the Reality TV Show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ have been, on several occasions accused by media and fans for setting unrealistic beauty standards. Kim has, on several occasions, denied going under the knife. She, however, has in the past, advocated for “non-invasive” beauty treatments.

She had earlier sparked a controversial beauty debate on Twitter after she was quoted by The New York Times saying “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might…I just might.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Dhanush’s response to how he landed his part in The Gray Man leaves co-stars Chris…
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan turns chef on UK vacation; serves ‘delicious’ food to Kareena and friends…
Entertainment
Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on how Ms Marvel is a ‘moment for Pakistan’
Entertainment
Thor: Love and Thunder: Director Taika Waititi comes under fire for mocking his own film’s…
Entertainment
She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil responds to criticism over her look in the show: ‘You’ll get…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy ‘magic hour’ in Lake Tahoe – see photos
Entertainment
John McEnroe documentary secures date for theatrical release in UK
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli’s RRR spellbinds Doctor Strange and Dune writer: ‘Has any movie ever…
Entertainment
‘Salman Khan and his father either tender public apology or the Bishnois will…
Entertainment
Did Johnny Depp trash Amber Heard in new song as he sings ‘I…
Entertainment
Monica Dogra on being pansexual: ‘Growing up, I was ashamed of my gender…
Entertainment
Chris Evans comes out in defense of Anthony Mackie playing Captain America
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Here’s how much you should exercise in a week –…
Kim Kardashian trolled again for claiming her beauty standards are…
British Primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall gets her own Barbie Doll:…
‘First hijab wearing woman elected to US Congress meets first…
UK leadership candidate Sunak: We can’t promise lower taxes and…
London’s Heathrow caps passengers at 100,000 a day