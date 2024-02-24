  • Saturday, February 24, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Khushi Kapoor remembers mother Sridevi on death anniversary

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

Late actress Sridevi with her daughters Khushi, Janhvi Kapoor (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

On actress Sridevi’s death anniversary, her daughter Khushi Kapoor shared a heartwarming throwback picture in which her mother can be seen posing with her and sister Janhvi.

Khushi took to Instagram stories to post the photo.

The late actress looks beautiful in a blue saree and her hair is tied in a bun along with sindoor, and two nose pins.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, look adorable in their pink outfits and smiling faces.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function. She tied the knot with producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple was blessed with daughters – Janhvi and Khushi.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish, among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films.
Her last film was ‘Mom’, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Meanwhile, Khushi was seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

It is a coming-of-age musical film, which follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explored friendship, freedom love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
BBC confirms a spin-off for hit legal drama ‘The Split’
NEWS
‘You have to learn to evolve with it’: Aamir Khan on use of AI in…
Entertainment
Kanda: Musical power of meaningful songs
Entertainment
Sumbul Touqeer: Finding that beautiful balance
NEWS
Manoj Bajpayee’s 30 years in cinema celebrated at Tagore Centre in Berlin
Entertainment
Indian Bharatnatyam artist’s film on Brihadeeswara temple unveiled at UNESCO
NEWS
Suresh Wadkar receives Lata Mangeshkar Award
NEWS
To come back to Bollywood with ‘Shaitaan’ is very special, says Jyotika
NEWS
Onir’s ‘Pine Cone’ to be screened at BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Fest
NEWS
Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani reach Mumbai
NEWS
Article 370 Review: Tells a worthy story powered by strong performances and a…
Entertainment
Tanishaa Mukerji: Dynamic dreams on the dancefloor
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW