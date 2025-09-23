Katrina Kaif confirms pregnancy with Vicky Kaushal in intimate monochrome photo shared on Instagram

Highlights:

The actor shared a monochrome photo showing her baby bump with husband Vicky Kaushal.

She described the news as the start of the "best chapter" for the couple.

Industry colleagues and fans have flooded social media with congratulations.

Reports suggest the baby is due in the autumn, possibly around Diwali.

Well, it’s finally happened. Katrina Kaif has made her pregnancy announcement that everyone’s been buzzing about for ages. The actor posted a tender picture with Vicky Kaushal, both beaming as they held a polaroid image that clearly showed her baby bump and honestly, the post blew up online within minutes. Their caption talked about them starting the best chapter, and you can just see the happiness radiating from them.

Katrina Kaif reveals pregnancy in a heartfelt monochrome picture with Vicky Kaushal





What does the pregnancy announcement photo show?

Right, so the image is monochrome and has that sort of retro polaroid vibe. Katrina is in a white dress, the bump is right there, and Vicky has his hand gently on it. It is not an overly polished studio shot. It feels more personal, which is probably why it is hitting home with fans.





When is Katrina Kaif’s baby due?

Now, the big question everyone is asking is when the baby is due. Word is she is in the third trimester already. Some outlets, like Bollywood Hungama, are saying the due date could be around Diwali, so next month. But, typical for these two, they are keeping the exact details under wraps. That is probably smart as it avoids the media frenzy until the little one is actually here.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their next chapter in an intimate snapshot





How did fans react to the pregnancy announcement?

The comment section on Instagram turned into a celebration. From fellow actors such as Neha Dhupia’s excited all caps message to soon to be father Rajkummar Rao’s congratulations, the industry showed its support. Fans were equally thrilled, speculating on whether a mini Katrina or Vicky is on the way. The overwhelming sentiment was one of shared happiness for the couple.

Fans and colleagues shower love on Katrina Kaif after her pregnancy announcement goes public





What’s next for Katrina Kaif after this announcement?

It is understood that Katrina Kaif intends to take a proper maternity break once the baby arrives. Sources indicate she plans to be a hands on mother, which means fans might not see her on screen for a while. Her last release was Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, and no new projects have been officially announced, allowing her to focus entirely on this new chapter.