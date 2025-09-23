Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Katrina Kaif confirms pregnancy with Vicky Kaushal in intimate monochrome photo shared on Instagram

The actor called the news the start of her “best chapter” as fans and Bollywood stars filled Instagram with congratulations.

Katrina Kaif confirms pregnancy with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif reveals pregnancy in a heartfelt monochrome picture with Vicky Kaushal

Instagram/katrinakaif/ Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 23, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • The actor shared a monochrome photo showing her baby bump with husband Vicky Kaushal.
  • She described the news as the start of the "best chapter" for the couple.
  • Industry colleagues and fans have flooded social media with congratulations.
  • Reports suggest the baby is due in the autumn, possibly around Diwali.

Well, it’s finally happened. Katrina Kaif has made her pregnancy announcement that everyone’s been buzzing about for ages. The actor posted a tender picture with Vicky Kaushal, both beaming as they held a polaroid image that clearly showed her baby bump and honestly, the post blew up online within minutes. Their caption talked about them starting the best chapter, and you can just see the happiness radiating from them.

Katrina Kaif confirms pregnancy with Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif reveals pregnancy in a heartfelt monochrome picture with Vicky Kaushal Instagram/katrinakaif/ Getty Images


What does the pregnancy announcement photo show?

Right, so the image is monochrome and has that sort of retro polaroid vibe. Katrina is in a white dress, the bump is right there, and Vicky has his hand gently on it. It is not an overly polished studio shot. It feels more personal, which is probably why it is hitting home with fans.


When is Katrina Kaif’s baby due?

Now, the big question everyone is asking is when the baby is due. Word is she is in the third trimester already. Some outlets, like Bollywood Hungama, are saying the due date could be around Diwali, so next month. But, typical for these two, they are keeping the exact details under wraps. That is probably smart as it avoids the media frenzy until the little one is actually here.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their next chapter in an intimate snapshotGetty Images


How did fans react to the pregnancy announcement?

The comment section on Instagram turned into a celebration. From fellow actors such as Neha Dhupia’s excited all caps message to soon to be father Rajkummar Rao’s congratulations, the industry showed its support. Fans were equally thrilled, speculating on whether a mini Katrina or Vicky is on the way. The overwhelming sentiment was one of shared happiness for the couple.

Fans and colleagues shower love on Katrina Kaif after her pregnancy announcement goes publicInstagram Screengrab/katrinakaif and vickykaushal09


What’s next for Katrina Kaif after this announcement?

It is understood that Katrina Kaif intends to take a proper maternity break once the baby arrives. Sources indicate she plans to be a hands on mother, which means fans might not see her on screen for a while. Her last release was Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, and no new projects have been officially announced, allowing her to focus entirely on this new chapter.

baby bumpbollywoodmonochrome photovicky kaushalkatrina kaif pregnancy

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson at an event before ties were cut

Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson faces backlash as UK charities cut ties over email calling Jeffrey Epstein a 'supreme friend'

Highlights:

  • At least seven UK charities dropped the Duchess of York as patron following reports of a 2011 email to Epstein.
  • The email described the convicted sex offender as a "supreme friend," contradicting her public statements.
  • Ferguson's spokesperson claims the message was sent on legal advice to counter a defamation threat.
  • The move is similar to the prior downfall of her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, over his Epstein links.

Sarah Ferguson has seen her philanthropic world unravel after charities cut ties with her over a newly surfaced email describing Jeffrey Epstein as a “supreme friend.” The Duchess of York, once a staple in UK charity circles, now faces huge public backlash, pointing to the fragile line between royal goodwill and scandal. The primary controversy stems from correspondence following Ferguson’s 2011 interview in which she publicly denounced Epstein’s crimes, only to privately send him a conciliatory message.

Sarah Ferguson Sarah Ferguson at an event before ties were cut Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi slammed for beach swimsuit as fans defend her freedom against double standards ahead of 'Ramayana' role

Instagram/saipallavi.senthamarai

Sai Pallavi trolled over swimsuit pictures as fans call out double standard ahead of 'Ramayana'

Highlights:

  • The actor was targeted by online trolls for wearing a swimsuit during a vacation with her sister.
  • Fans quickly defended her, stating clothing choice is a personal matter and questioning the critics' expectations.
  • Pallavi has previously spoken about her decision to avoid short dresses in her film roles.
  • The actress is preparing for her role as Sita in the upcoming epic Ramayana.

Actor Sai Pallavi has found herself at the centre of an unpleasant online debate after photos from a personal beach getaway surfaced. The Ramayana actress, who has spoken about her stance on modest clothing in films, was criticised for her choice of swimwear. This contrast between her on screen image and private life sparked a fierce backlash from trolls, leading to a defence from her fans who stressed on personal freedom.

Sai Pallavi Sai Pallavi slammed for beach swimsuit as fans defend her freedom against double standards ahead of 'Ramayana' roleInstagram/saipallavi.senthamarai

Keep ReadingShow less
Kantara Chapter 1

The new film dives into the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual that anchored the first instalment

YouTube/ Hombale Films

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1' trailer dives into dark folklore and unseen mysteries

Highlights:

  • Rishab Shetty’s much-anticipated prequel to Kantara releases worldwide on 2 October 2025
  • Trailer teases a blend of folklore, mysticism and high-octane drama
  • Multi-language launch backed by leading Indian stars positions film as a pan-Indian event
  • Music by B Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Arvind Kashyap return to the franchise

Three years after Kantara became a cultural phenomenon, director and actor Rishab Shetty has unveiled the trailer for Kantara: Chapter 1. Released on 22 September, the trailer offers a first glimpse of the prequel, which will reach cinemas worldwide on 2 October, coinciding with Dusshera and Gandhi Jayanti.

Folklore at the centre

The new film dives into the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual that anchored the first instalment. Shetty appears in a commanding avatar, with the trailer highlighting an intense trident-wielding sequence set against a rural landscape. The film promises to expand the Kantara universe while retaining its grounding in local tradition and spirituality.

Keep ReadingShow less
strictly come dancing 2025

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 stuns with Ellie Goldstein milestone, Amy Dowden comeback and shock new voting twist

Instagram/bbcstrictly

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 reveals couples with Ellie Goldstein milestone and controversial new online voting rule

Highlights

  • The launch show confirmed 15 new couples, including historic participation from model Ellie Goldstein.
  • Professional dancer Amy Dowden makes a return after missing the 2024 series due to injury.
  • For the first time voting will be entirely online, ditching phone lines.
  • The first live show is scheduled for 27 September with themed weeks planned.

The gloves are off and the dancing shoes are on as Strictly Come Dancing 2025 finally revealed its celebrity professional pairings in a launch show that did not disappoint. This year’s line up is already being talked about for its refreshing mix of personalities. The Strictly Come Dancing 2025 pairings have set a new tone for the competition, mixing veteran stars with inspiring newcomers.

strictly come dancing 2025 Strictly Come Dancing 2025 stuns with Ellie Goldstein milestone, Amy Dowden comeback and shock new voting twist Instagram/bbcstrictly

Keep ReadingShow less
My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance will celebrate the 20th anniversary

Getty Images

My Chemical Romance set for 2026 stadium takeover with 'The Black Parade' anniversary tour

Highlights:

  • Band to mark 20 years of The Black Parade with a worldwide stadium tour
  • 17 new dates announced across North America, the UK and Europe
  • Third Wembley Stadium show added after first two sold out
  • Tour features high-profile support acts including Franz Ferdinand, Iggy Pop, Modest Mouse and The Mars Volta

My Chemical Romance will celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Black Parade with an extensive global tour in 2026. The band has confirmed 17 new stadium shows across North America, the UK and Europe, following sell-out dates in Mexico and strong demand worldwide. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday 26 September at 12:00pm local time.

Europe and the UK

The European leg begins on 30 June in Liverpool and concludes on 18 July in Madrid. With both initial Wembley Stadium dates selling out, a third London show has now been added on 11 July. The run also includes stops in Glasgow and Florence.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us