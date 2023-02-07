What’s keeping Katrina Kaif busy in 2023? Let’s take a look

The actress has some exciting projects lined up for release in 2023.

Katrina Kaif (Photo credit: Raindrop Media)

By: Mohnish Singh

Katrina Kaif is one of the biggest names in Indian cinema in today’s time. The actress has tried her hands on every genre & her audience has always praised Katrina’s passion to bring something fresh on-screen. After an eventful 2022, 2023 looks the same for the actress – busy with back-to-back work commitments. Let’s scroll through what’s in store.

Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif’s swift action moves in Tiger & Tiger Zinda Hai as Zoya had us raise our eyebrows & keep us on the edge of our seats with excitement. After the super success of the two franchises, Tiger 3 is under-making. The stakes are higher for this one. If reports are to be believed then Emraan Hashmi is the deadliest & the most dangerous villain of the spy universe. Tiger 3 has us waiting with bated breath to see Katrina beat some bad guys once again. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma & has been scheduled to release on Eid 2023.

Jee Le Zaraa

Keeping it light is Jee Le Zaraa. From the day it was announced, the internet has been waiting to learn more about the film. Katrina Kaif will be sharing the screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, & Alia Bhatt. The Farhan Akhtar directorial will have the 3 biggest stars of Indian cinema in one frame for the first time. Said to be a road-trip movie, this will be Akhtar’s version of the world from a female’s perspective & celebrates the friendship of three amazing women. It has been slated to release in 2023.

Merry Christmas

Kaif will be seen with South star Vijay Sethupathi for the first time in Merry Christmas. This festive thriller has everyone excited to see the fresh pairing on-screen. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan who is known for films like ‘Ek Hasina Thi’, ‘Badlapur’ and ‘Andhadhun’ among others. The film is slated for a December 2023 release. Kaif had expressed how excited she was to work with the director & was always keen on working with him.

These diverse projects are proof of seeing a different version of the actress in every project. We can’t choose which are we more excited for!