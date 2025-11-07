Skip to content
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy as Bollywood floods their ‘bundle of joy’ post with love

The couple shared a short Instagram post announcing the birth of their son and thanking fans for their wishes.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share the first news of their baby boy on Instagram

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 07, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have a baby boy.
  • The couple shared the update on Instagram with fans.
  • Their son was born on 7 November.
  • Celebrities from across Bollywood sent in wishes.
  • Katrina to take a maternity break, say sources.

Bollywood’s power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have welcomed a baby boy, ending weeks of excitement around their pregnancy. The Merry Christmas actor shared the news on Instagram, calling the newborn their “bundle of joy.”

What the couple said about their baby boy

In a short joint statement, the couple wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. — Katrina & Vicky.”

Within minutes, the post was flooded with messages from colleagues and fans. Vicky’s brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, reshared it saying, “Main chacha ban gaya.”


How Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced their pregnancy

The couple had announced their pregnancy back in September with a quiet Instagram post, a Polaroid-style photo showing Vicky holding Katrina’s baby bump. “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives,” the caption read.


The journey from reel to real life

At an award show, Vicky joked about marrying her, half in fun, half serious maybe. Then came a party at Karan Johar’s place. They talked properly for the first time. After that, it just rolled on quietly. They married in 2021 in Rajasthan with close family around.


What’s next for the couple

Katrina is expected to take a break from films for a while. Sources close to the actor said she wants to be a “hands-on mum.” Vicky is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

