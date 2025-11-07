Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy as Bollywood floods their ‘bundle of joy’ post with love

Highlights:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have a baby boy.

The couple shared the update on Instagram with fans.

Their son was born on 7 November.

Celebrities from across Bollywood sent in wishes.

Katrina to take a maternity break, say sources.

Bollywood’s power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have welcomed a baby boy, ending weeks of excitement around their pregnancy. The Merry Christmas actor shared the news on Instagram, calling the newborn their “bundle of joy.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share the first news of their baby boy on Instagram Getty Images





What the couple said about their baby boy

In a short joint statement, the couple wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. — Katrina & Vicky.”

Within minutes, the post was flooded with messages from colleagues and fans. Vicky’s brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, reshared it saying, “Main chacha ban gaya.”





How Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced their pregnancy

The couple had announced their pregnancy back in September with a quiet Instagram post, a Polaroid-style photo showing Vicky holding Katrina’s baby bump. “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives,” the caption read.





The journey from reel to real life

At an award show, Vicky joked about marrying her, half in fun, half serious maybe. Then came a party at Karan Johar’s place. They talked properly for the first time. After that, it just rolled on quietly. They married in 2021 in Rajasthan with close family around.





What’s next for the couple

Katrina is expected to take a break from films for a while. Sources close to the actor said she wants to be a “hands-on mum.” Vicky is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.