Outrage after Katrina Kaif’s private pregnancy photos leak online, Sonakshi Sinha calls media act ‘shameful’

Actor Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy photos have been leaked online, showing her sitting on the balcony of her Mumbai home. The pictures were clicked without her knowledge and later put up by an entertainment site and before anyone could blink, they were everywhere.

Katrina’s having her first baby with Vicky Kaushal. She hasn’t been seen out much. Mostly home these days, waiting for the baby. Fans were shocked that someone managed to photograph her in what should have been a private space.

One comment read, “This is a crime. You don’t click someone inside their home.” Another said, “Camera se pehle manners on karo.” Many asked the publication to delete the pictures and apologise.

Sonakshi Sinha calls it shameful

Actor Sonakshi Sinha didn’t hold back. She called out the portal publicly, writing, “What is wrong with you? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform? You’re nothing less than criminals. Shameful.”

Her comment was widely shared. Fans thanked her for speaking up. Some said celebrities are being treated like they have no right to privacy, even inside their own homes.





Fans remember when Alia Bhatt went through the same

This isn’t new. In 2022, when Alia Bhatt was pregnant, she faced the same situation. A portal took photos of her from a neighbouring terrace. She had called it out on Instagram, writing that she felt “something watching me” while she was sitting in her living room. That post had forced the publication to issue an apology. It seems not much has changed since.

No word yet

Katrina and Vicky got married back in December 2021 in Rajasthan and shared the pregnancy news in September. They’ve stayed quiet since the leak. The post got pulled down, but screenshots are still doing the rounds.