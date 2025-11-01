Skip to content
Outrage after Katrina Kaif’s private pregnancy photos leak online, Sonakshi Sinha calls media act ‘shameful’

The leak comes as Katrina stays away from the spotlight ahead of her delivery.

Katrina Kaif’s leaked pregnancy pictures spark outrage fans say it’s a total breach of privacy

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 01, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Photos of pregnant Katrina Kaif clicked at home leaked online
  • Fans called it a clear privacy breach
  • Sonakshi Sinha slammed the portal for crossing the line
  • Images have now been deleted after backlash
  • Katrina and Vicky Kaushal haven’t reacted yet

Actor Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy photos have been leaked online, showing her sitting on the balcony of her Mumbai home. The pictures were clicked without her knowledge and later put up by an entertainment site and before anyone could blink, they were everywhere.

Katrina’s having her first baby with Vicky Kaushal. She hasn’t been seen out much. Mostly home these days, waiting for the baby. Fans were shocked that someone managed to photograph her in what should have been a private space.

One comment read, “This is a crime. You don’t click someone inside their home.” Another said, “Camera se pehle manners on karo.” Many asked the publication to delete the pictures and apologise.

Sonakshi Sinha calls it shameful

Actor Sonakshi Sinha didn’t hold back. She called out the portal publicly, writing, “What is wrong with you? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform? You’re nothing less than criminals. Shameful.”

Her comment was widely shared. Fans thanked her for speaking up. Some said celebrities are being treated like they have no right to privacy, even inside their own homes.


Sonakshi Sinha calls out media after Katrina Kaif’s private pregnancy photos leak onlineInstagram Screengrab/NDTV


Fans remember when Alia Bhatt went through the same

This isn’t new. In 2022, when Alia Bhatt was pregnant, she faced the same situation. A portal took photos of her from a neighbouring terrace. She had called it out on Instagram, writing that she felt “something watching me” while she was sitting in her living room. That post had forced the publication to issue an apology. It seems not much has changed since.

No word yet

Katrina and Vicky got married back in December 2021 in Rajasthan and shared the pregnancy news in September. They’ve stayed quiet since the leak. The post got pulled down, but screenshots are still doing the rounds.

sonakshi sinhavicky kaushalprivacy breachpaparazzi photoskatrina kaif

