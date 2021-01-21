Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif to star opposite Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed - EasternEye
Trending Now

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif to star opposite Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed


Pulkit Samrat, Isabelle Kaif (Photo from Pulkit's Twitter)
Pulkit Samrat, Isabelle Kaif (Photo from Pulkit's Twitter)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Last year it was announced that Pulkit Samrat will be seen in a movie titled Suswagatam Khushaamadeed which will be directed by Dhiraj Kumar. The makers had not announced the female lead of the film.

Now, finally, it has been announced that Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif will be seen opposite Pulkit in the movie.

Yesterday, Pulkit had posted a picture with an actress from the sets but her face was not revealed. He had captioned the picture as, “Goofy, fun & gorgeous! Can you guess who my co-star is in #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed ? Wait for it ! Big reveal tomorrow 😉 . @endemolshineind @dhiraj.director @manishkishorre @insiteindia @yellowantofficial.”



 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)



And today, the actor posted, “Namaste – Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! Presenting the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed @isakaif @dhiraj.director @endemolshineind @insiteindia @yellowantofficial @ganeshacharyaa @manishkishorre @akshay_agg123 @anantagg @nishant.dayal.”

 



View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

Well, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is said to be a movie based on social harmony.

Talking about Isabelle, the actress was supposed to make her debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in a film titled Time To Dance. The shooting of the film had also kickstarted, but now, there’s no update about the movie. In 2019, it was announced that she will make her debut in a movie titled Kwatha opposite Aayush Sharma. The movie might hit the big screens this year.

Coming to Pulkit Samrat, the actor was last seen in Zee5’s Taish and had impressed one and all with his performance in it. He is now gearing up for the release of the movie Haathi Mere Saathi which is slated to release on 26th March 2021.










Most Popular

Bangladesh High Commission organises event to commemorate the maiden visit of Bangabandhu to the UK

Confirmed! Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh to star in Thank God

Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of The Immortal Ashwatthama

Gandhi's bowl and cutlery might fetch £60,000 in online auction

Shahid Kapoor teams up with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to star in adaptation of Mahabharata?



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×