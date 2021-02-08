Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 to start rolling in Turkey? - EasternEye
Trending Now

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 to start rolling in Turkey?


Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



There have been reports that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is all set to go on the floors in March this year. It was said that the shooting of the film will kickstart in Dubai, but now, according to a report in Mid-day, the first schedule of the movie will take place in Turkey.

A source told the tabloid, “Having ensured that the pre-production began last December, Adi wants to begin the film on schedule. Since the UAE is witnessing a spike in cases, Maneesh and he are now discussing the possibility of heading to Istanbul first and wrapping up the required portions with Salman, who has given his bulk dates from March.”

“The Yash Raj Films’ production team, which had gone to Dubai and Abu Dhabi for Pathan’s recce last month, stayed on for Tiger 3. Simultaneously, another batch is scouting for locations in the Turkish city. The director-producer duo will take a final call basis the feedback of these teams,” added the source.



The Tiger franchise is known for high-octane action sequences and like mostly all his movies, Salman will flaunt his chiseled body in Tiger 3. 

While talking about Salman’s look in Tiger 3, the source said, “Salman will sport a lean look in the movie. He will train with fitness expert Rajendra Dhole, who has previously worked with Tiger Shroff, Aayush Sharma, and Disha Patani. Rajesh Rai, who had trained the actor for Dabangg 3, will oversee his fitness program.”

After the lockdown, Salman has wrapped up the shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Antim. Meanwhile, a few days ago, Katrina kickstarted the shooting of Phone Bhoot.














Most Popular

Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya tests positive for Covid-19

Dhaakad new stills: No one messes up with Kangana Ranaut a.k.a Agent Agni

Boohoo buys Arcadia brands for £25.2m

UN seeks 'maximum restraint' as India farm protesters widen blockade

UK says all migrants are eligible for free Covid-19 vaccine 'regardless of immigration status'



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×