Farhan Akhtar says ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ will happen but drops bombshell that Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif may exit

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar has clarified that his highly anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa has not been shelved. Speaking about the much-discussed project, Akhtar said the film is simply “on the back burner” due to scheduling conflicts. The clarification comes after years of speculation that the all-female road trip film, originally announced with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, might have been abandoned.

Is Jee Le Zaraa cancelled?

During an interview, Akhtar addressed whether the film had been dropped altogether. He said:

“I would hate to say that it’s shelved. What I will say is that it’s put on a back burner. It is a film that will happen. I don’t know when it will be. But it’s too delicious a script.”

What is the status of the cast?

When asked about the previously announced cast, Akhtar admitted that he could no longer comment. “I can’t comment on the cast on that anymore,” he said, hinting that the lineup featuring Chopra, Kaif and Bhatt may not be final. The uncertainty around casting has been one of the biggest reasons behind the prolonged delay.

Why has Jee Le Zaraa been delayed?

The delay has been attributed primarily to calendar clashes. In an earlier interview, Akhtar explained that conflicting schedules were the main hurdle, especially after the Hollywood actors’ strike disrupted Chopra’s availability. “We just have issues with dates,” he said, adding that the film seems to have “a destiny of its own.”

Since then, speculation has grown over whether the trio of stars originally attached will still be part of the project, but Akhtar’s recent remarks confirm that while the cast may be uncertain, the film itself remains in motion.

What is Jee Le Zaraa about?

Jee Le Zaraa was announced in 2021 to mark the 20th anniversary of Akhtar’s debut film Dil Chahta Hai. It was promoted as a female-led road trip drama, echoing the friendship themes of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The script has been co-written by Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, with production under Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

When it was first revealed, Chopra described the film as “a celebration of sisterhood and friendship,” sharing that the idea emerged from her desire to create a Hindi film headlined by three women. The initial announcement, featuring Chopra, Kaif and Bhatt together, created huge excitement among fans.

What’s next for Farhan Akhtar?

Akhtar is also preparing for the release of 120 Bahadur, a war drama in which he plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who led Indian troops at the Battle of Rezang La in 1962. The film is slated for release on 21 November.