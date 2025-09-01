Skip to content
Farhan Akhtar says ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ will happen but drops bombshell that Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif may exit

The filmmaker confirms the road trip drama is only delayed, revealing music and locations are ready but the star trio’s return is uncertain.

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

Farhan Akhtar confirms Jee Le Zaraa is not shelved but cast uncertain

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 01, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Farhan Akhtar says Jee Le Zaraa has been delayed but not shelved
  • Significant work including music and location scouting already completed
  • Director cannot confirm if Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif remain attached
  • Project first announced in 2021 as a female-led road trip film

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar has clarified that his highly anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa has not been shelved. Speaking about the much-discussed project, Akhtar said the film is simply “on the back burner” due to scheduling conflicts. The clarification comes after years of speculation that the all-female road trip film, originally announced with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, might have been abandoned.

Is Jee Le Zaraa cancelled?

During an interview, Akhtar addressed whether the film had been dropped altogether. He said:

“I would hate to say that it’s shelved. What I will say is that it’s put on a back burner. It is a film that will happen. I don’t know when it will be. But it’s too delicious a script.”

He added that extensive pre-production work, including location scouting and music recording, had already been completed, confirming that the creative groundwork for the film is in place.


What is the status of the cast?

When asked about the previously announced cast, Akhtar admitted that he could no longer comment. “I can’t comment on the cast on that anymore,” he said, hinting that the lineup featuring Chopra, Kaif and Bhatt may not be final. The uncertainty around casting has been one of the biggest reasons behind the prolonged delay.

Industry reports previously suggested that the global work commitments of Chopra and the packed schedules of Kaif and Bhatt created significant challenges in aligning dates for the shoot.


Why has Jee Le Zaraa been delayed?

The delay has been attributed primarily to calendar clashes. In an earlier interview, Akhtar explained that conflicting schedules were the main hurdle, especially after the Hollywood actors’ strike disrupted Chopra’s availability. “We just have issues with dates,” he said, adding that the film seems to have “a destiny of its own.”

Since then, speculation has grown over whether the trio of stars originally attached will still be part of the project, but Akhtar’s recent remarks confirm that while the cast may be uncertain, the film itself remains in motion.

What is Jee Le Zaraa about?

Jee Le Zaraa was announced in 2021 to mark the 20th anniversary of Akhtar’s debut film Dil Chahta Hai. It was promoted as a female-led road trip drama, echoing the friendship themes of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The script has been co-written by Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, with production under Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

When it was first revealed, Chopra described the film as “a celebration of sisterhood and friendship,” sharing that the idea emerged from her desire to create a Hindi film headlined by three women. The initial announcement, featuring Chopra, Kaif and Bhatt together, created huge excitement among fans.

What’s next for Farhan Akhtar?

While Jee Le Zaraa remains on hold, Akhtar is currently focusing on Don 3, which will star Ranveer Singh. The film is expected to begin production once Singh completes his current projects.


Akhtar is also preparing for the release of 120 Bahadur, a war drama in which he plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who led Indian troops at the Battle of Rezang La in 1962. The film is slated for release on 21 November.

