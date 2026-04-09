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Sara Arjun to portray Indian cinema icon Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-backed film

Shooting expected to begin later this year

Madhubala biopic

The film is expected to revisit the golden era of Hindi cinema

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Apr 09, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Sara Arjun reportedly cast as Madhubala
  • Film to be directed by Jasmeet K Reen and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
  • Project said to explore both career and personal struggles of the late star
  • Shooting expected to begin later this year

Biopic in the works on Hindi cinema icon

Sara Arjun is reportedly set to take on the role of Madhubala in a new film backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

According to reports, the project is currently in pre-production and will be directed by Jasmeet K Reen, known for Darlings. The film is expected to revisit the golden era of Hindi cinema while tracing the life of one of its most celebrated stars.

Focus on life beyond the spotlight

The film is said to explore both Madhubala’s rise to fame and the personal struggles behind her public image.

Reports suggest the makers are developing the project as a large-scale tribute, with close attention to period detail and character preparation. Sara Arjun is expected to undergo a significant transformation for the role, including work on appearance, dialect and performance style.

Casting creates early buzz

News of the casting has already generated interest within the industry, given the scale of the project and the legacy of the actor being portrayed.

Madhubala remains one of the most iconic figures in Hindi cinema, known for her screen presence and enduring popularity across generations.

A lasting legacy on screen

During her career, Madhubala was among the highest-paid actors of the 1950s and appeared in more than 70 films over two decades.

Decades after her death, her work continues to draw attention, making the planned film one of the most closely watched biographical projects in development.

madhubala biopics bollywood sara arjun

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