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Shah Rukh Khan’s reported 'Raaka' cameo could complete a crossover that never happened in 'Jawan'

The development echoes a missed collaboration during Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s reported 'Raaka' cameo could complete a crossover that never happened in 'Jawan'

Reports suggest the actor has agreed to a cameo

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 15, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Shah Rukh Khan reportedly set for a cameo in Raaka
  • Film stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, directed by Atlee
  • Project backed by Sun Pictures as a large-scale pan-India film
  • The development echoes a missed collaboration during Jawan

A crossover that almost happened

Shah Rukh Khan may be set to make a brief appearance in Raaka, a development that adds a new dimension to an already high-profile film. Reports suggest the actor has agreed to a cameo, though there has been no official confirmation so far.

What makes the moment notable is its connection to Jawan. Allu Arjun was earlier expected to feature in the film, but stepped away due to scheduling conflicts with Pushpa: The Rule. If the reports hold, Raaka could now bring that missed crossover full circle, placing both stars in the same project, even if briefly.

Atlee’s growing circle of collaborators

The reported cameo also extends Atlee’s association with Shah Rukh Khan following the success of Jawan. At the same time, Raaka marks his first full collaboration with Allu Arjun, bringing together two major forces from different film industries.

With Deepika Padukone also starring, the film carries a mix of familiar partnerships and new alignments, adding to its scale and reach.

A spectacle built for scale

Backed by Sun Pictures, Raaka is being developed as a large-scale pan-India project. Industry buzz points to a sci-fi action setting, with heavy reliance on visual effects and contributions from multiple international studios.

A first-look poster released on Allu Arjun’s birthday hinted at a more rugged, transformed look for the actor. While details around the plot and release timeline remain under wraps, the combination of star power and ambition has already placed the film firmly on the industry’s radar.

If confirmed, Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo may do more than add star value. It could turn Raaka into the crossover moment that audiences nearly saw in Jawan, but never quite did.

atleeallu arjunraakashah rukh khan

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