Farhan Akhtar confirms 'Jee Le Zaraa' back on track as Priyanka, Alia and Katrina clear their dates

Farhan confirms the long stalled film is back on track after years of schedule clashes and global commitments slowing progress.

Jee Le Zaraa

Farhan Akhtar says ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is back in motion, after resolving the long-running date hurdles

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 02, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Jee Le Zaraa is back on track after years of delays
  • Dates for Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif are now sorted
  • Director admits the long wait was “traumatic” due to repeated schedule clashes
  • The all-female road film remains unchanged from its original cast
  • Work is expected to begin soon, ending months of rumours about shelving

Jee Le Zaraa has been circling conversations since the day it was revealed. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were set, but the dates never aligned. Someone was always finishing a shoot, starting another, or flying out again. It dragged on for years. Farhan Akhtar has now said that the dates have finally been fixed, and the film can move ahead.

Jee Le Zaraa Farhan Akhtar says ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is back in motion, after resolving the long-running date hurdles Instagram/priyankachopra


Why Jee Le Zaraa took so long to align

The film was announced in August 2021 with huge excitement. An all-female Hindi road drama of this scale is rare, so the interest was instant and loud. But getting three actors with global and domestic schedules to land on the same block of dates kept turning into a puzzle.

Farhan said in a recent interview that it was “traumatic” trying to make those timelines meet. Priyanka Chopra’s overseas shoots turned into the biggest block. Her US work kept landing on the same dates the team wanted here, so plans had to be shifted again and again. Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt also had films running close to those windows.

In that time, all three became mothers. Their calendars changed. Priorities changed too. The makers waited it out and kept the original cast, as they did not want to rework the trio.

How the idea first formed for Priyanka, Alia and Katrina

Priyanka had explained the starting point back in 2021. She was hunting for a Hindi film that did not feel routine and had women at the centre, and a late call to Katrina and Alia set the mood.

The script needed male co-actors too, and Farhan and his writers wanted strong names opposite the leads. That search added more time to the process. Matching the stature of the three women became another slow, steady part of the journey.


Jee Le Zaraa moves ahead at last

The director’s latest confirmation has steadied the conversation. “We have sorted all that out. We will start soon,” he said. This is the clearest update since the first announcement and has already lifted speculation about the film being shelved.

Jee Le Zaraa is planned as a light, warm road film built on friendship and choice. Bollywood has made very few female-driven travel films, so this one has carried weight even before a frame has been shot.


The team is now preparing for the next steps. No final shoot date has been shared yet, but the cast remains the same. Fans who have waited for years can expect movement soon.

