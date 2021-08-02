Shahid Kapoor onboards Ali Abbas Zafar’s next

Shahid Kapoor (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Kabir Singh (2019), will next star in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s next directorial, a thriller that takes place over one night. The untitled film will mark their first collaboration.

Not much else is known about the forthcoming project, but an entertainment portal reports that it is the Hindi remake of a foreign film details of which are being kept under wraps at this moment to maintain the novelty factor.

Zafar, who has previously directed such blockbusters as Bharat (2019), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and Sultan (2016), will helm an out-and-out thriller for the first time in his decade-long career. Apart from calling the shots, he will also produce the film under his banner Offside Entertainment. The film is expected to shoot largely in Abu Dhabi towards the end of the year.

Spilling more beans, a source in the know tells the publication, “Ali Abbas Zafar is one of the most impactful storytellers who has gauged the pulse of the mainstream Hindi audiences accurately. Shahid likes his work and always wanted to work with him, so when Ali approached the star with this specific script he immediately came on board. This is a film Ali has been planning to adapt for the Indian audiences for quite some time now.”

The source goes on to add, “Shahid was also looking for a project that’s set in commercial space yet is different from the typical masala potboiler and Ali’s this script checked all his boxes. The paperwork has been done and both Shahid and Ali are looking forward to work together. Although the exact shooting timelines have not been locked yet, if all goes well, this film would be Shahid’s immediate next after Raj & DK’s Amazon Prime series that he is currently shooting for in Mumbai.”

