Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Priyanka gives sneak peek into her Christmas preparations

In the coming months, PeeCee will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Priyanka Chopra (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is already in the Christmas mood.

On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of Christmas preparations at her residence.

The White Tiger actress shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, “Grateful.”

She dropped a picture of the fireplace corner decorated with lights, baubles, holly, and ivy along with Santa socks hung along.

Recently, Priyanka stunned everyone with her appearance at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023.

She exuded her ‘Desi Girl’ vibe at the event as she donned a white and blue floral saree. She kept her hair open and completed her look with red lipstick. Several pictures and videos of the ‘Dostana’ actor surfaced on social media in which she could be seen posing in front of the paps.

Priyanka has had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers’ Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas.

In the coming months, she will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TELEVISION
Meera Syal receives Women in Film & TV Lifetime Achievement Award
NEWS
Golden Globes nominations: ‘Barbie’ leads the pack
TELEVISION
Ronit Roy reveals why he refused to star in US show ‘Homeland’
NEWS
Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR wish Rajinikanth on 73rd birthday
Entertainment
Shah Rukh visits Vaishno Devi shrine
NEWS
Anupam Kher on court upholding abrogation of Article 370
NEWS
‘The Apprentice’ winner Harpreet Kaur on keeping in touch with Lord Alan Sugar
NEWS
Nicola Thorp speaks out after her stalker is jailed
NEWS
‘Kaathal’: Mammootty’s gay character generates massive buzz
NEWS
Mahira Khan shows support for Palestine
NEWS
Big B greets fans with grandson Agastya
NEWS
SRK, Akshay, Ajay receive notice over misleading ads
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW