Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 04, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 440,225
Total Cases 32,945,907
Today's Fatalities 330
Today's Cases 42,618
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 440,225
Total Cases 32,945,907
Today's Fatalities 330
Today's Cases 42,618

Entertainment

Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif meet Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently in Turkey shooting for their upcoming film Tiger 3. Recently, both the actors met Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy took to Twitter to share his pictures with Salman and Katrina. He wrote, “Yeni projeleri için ülkemizde bulunan Bollywood’un ünlü oyuncuları Salman Khan ve Katrina Kaif ile bir araya geldik. Türkiye çok sayıda uluslararası sinema projesine ev sahipliği yapmaya devam edecek. (We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects. Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects.)”

During a media interaction in Turkey, Salman also revealed that they will be shooting the main song of the film in the country.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 reportedly also stars Emraan Hashmi. A couple of days ago, the actor had also shared a picture in which he had revealed that he is travelling to Turkey.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise. Fans of Salman, Katrina, and Emraan are super excited about the film.

Talking about other films of Salman, the actor will be seen in movies like Antim, Kick 2, and Bhaijaan (earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali). Meanwhile, Katrina has movies like Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot, Jee Le Zara, and Sriram Raghavan’s next lined up.

Emraan was recently seen in Chehre which got a theatrical release. He will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Ezra. Reportedly, the film will be getting a direct-to-digital release. There are also reports that the actor is a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi which stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
On Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, first look poster of his final film Sharmaji Namkeen unveiled
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive: “I’m very excited to give an Asian superhero to new generation,” says Shang-Chi director…
Entertainment
PETA files complaint against Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies as horse dies on sets of Ponniyin…
Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra joins Amitabh Bachchan on the cast of Sooraj Barjatya’s next
Entertainment
Sharman Joshi set to make his debut in Telugu cinema
Entertainment
Anita Anand’s biography on British-Indian Princess set for series adaption by Anjli Mohindra
Entertainment
Exclusive: Mohit Raina wishes to work with his Mumbai Diaries 26/11 co-star Konkona…
Entertainment
Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru’s song Kayilae Aagasam makes Amitabh Bachchan emotional
Entertainment
Priyamani joins the cast of Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Atlee?
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive: “It’s an honour and privilege to be introducing the world to its…
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive: Fala Chen: “It means the world to me to be part of…
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut on learning Bharatnatyam for a song in Thalaivii: Taking up new…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK panel says it ‘would not recommend’ jabbing healthy teens
Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif meet Turkey’s Culture…
On Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, first look poster of his…
US census shows vital role of Indian-Americans in country’s progress:…
India restores mobile services in Kashmir two days after death…
Pitch invader arrested on suspicion of assault after Bairstow collision