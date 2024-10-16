Why Vijay’s ‘Kaththi’ remains a movie masterpiece

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Kaththi was more than just an action movie – it delivered a powerful message about social issues

Vijay in ‘Kaththi’

By: George A

AS AUDIENCES celebrate the 10th anniversary of Kaththi, it is clear that this movie has left a lasting mark on Tamil cinema.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and featuring Kollywood superstar Vijay, Kaththi was more than just an action movie – it delivered a powerful message about social issues that continues to resonate with viewers even after a decade.

Eastern Eye marks the 10-year milestone with reasons why the film remains iconic.

Knock-out lead performance: Let’s talk about Vijay. He didn’t just act in this film; he absolutely owned it and lived the characters. Playing dual roles, Vijay showcased his versatility like never before. One moment, he was the charming, quick-witted Kathiresan, and the next, he transformed into the intense, purpose-driven Jeevanantham. It felt like watching two entirely different actors on screen.

Dynamic directing: AR Murugadoss proved once again why he is considered one of the best commercial directors. His direction in Kaththi was nothing short of masterful, blending high-octane action sequences with thoughtprovoking social commentary. He kept viewers engaged while making them reflect on deeper issues – a difficult feat to achieve.

Musical mastery: Anirudh Ravichander’s soundtrack deserves appreciation. From the energetic Selfie Pulla to the soul-stirring Aathi, every song fit perfectly into the narrative. But it was Yaar Petra Magano that truly struck an emotional chord. Anirudh’s background score elevated every scene, whether it was actionpacked or emotionally charged. He knocked it out of the park.

Box office bonanza: Kaththi didn’t just win hearts; it also raked in the moolah. It was also a massive commercial success. It broke records and became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2014, cementing its legacy.

Awesome action: The film’s intense and innovative action sequences were choreographed to perfection. Vijay’s physicality and the inventive fight choreography added an extra dimension, significantly contributing to the film’s appeal.

Super scenes: Kaththi had many memorable moments, but two in particular stood out for their hard-hitting impact:

The mass suicide of farmers was an emotional gut punch. Watching a group of farmers take their own lives was difficult, but that’s exactly the point. Murugadoss forced viewers to confront the grim reality faced by Indian farmers. It’s a stark, unflinching portrayal that leaves you feeling both angry and helpless.

The scene where Jeevanantham was arrested and made to sit in his underwear at the police station was deeply uncomfortable to watch, which made it all the more powerful. Talk about stripping a man of his dignity! It was a stark commentary on how activists are often humiliated and dehumanised by those in power. Vijay’s subtle yet impactful performance spoke volumes, conveying so much with just his eyes.

Timeless: Ten years on, Kaththi still packs a punch and remains relevant. Its themes of corporate greed, farmer exploitation, and environmental concerns are just as pertinent today as they were in 2014. That is the mark of a truly great film – one that stands the test of time and continues to spark conversation long after its release.