Kareena Kapoor Khan on working with Irrfan Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently delivered the hugely successful film Good Newwz (2019), is currently looking forward to the release of her next movie Angrezi Medium. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film also features Irrfan Khan in the lead role.

Not many people know this but before Angrezi Medium happened, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan Khan were expected to come together for a biopic on noted poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. However, the project got shelved and the two could not work together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally happy that she has shared the screen space with the National Award-winning actor. “I wish the Sahir film had happened. But then again, I believe when such great movies don’t work out, it is for a reason. Every movie has its destiny, and that one will take its own course. Under the circumstances that Irrfan and I met, it was surreal. He is so respectful and charming, and I was in awe of him,” said the actress.

She added that it was her greed of wanting to work with Irrfan Khan which led her to say yes to Angrezi Medium. “I was accompanying Saif Ali Khan; he was shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman at that time. So, I was in London for two months anyway and I had to devote 12 to 15 days to the shoot. That was my chance to work with Irrfan. Thank God it worked out! Choosing this film was an easy decision. The greed of wanting to work with Irrfan made me go for it. I have wanted that box ticked for a long time. When Homi read the part to me, I was game.”

Talking about her character in the much-awaited film, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed, “My character is gritty and dark. Her backstory is crackling. In the few scenes that I have, my character adds depth to the film.”

Angrezi Medium releases on 13th March 2020. The film also stars Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal in important role.