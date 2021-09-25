Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923

Entertainment

Kanta Laga choreographer Atul Jindal: We have to go through criticism and love at the same time (Exclusive)

Atul Jindal (Photo by Picture Perfect Communications)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Atul Jindal has choreographed many popular songs. A few weeks ago, his track Kanta Laga was released.

Kanta Laga is written and composed by Tony Kakkar and sung by Tony, Neha Kakkar, and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

We recently interacted with Atul, and when asked about the response he has received for his choreography in the song, he said, “The overall response is great. The video is getting the right push and people are liking it and dancing on it. So, I am happy with the outcome of the final video.”

The audio of Kanta Laga has received a mixed response. When asked Jindal about it, he told us, “As a choreographer, we have to be focused on whatever song we get, and make it better in terms of choreography. But yes, definitely, India is a very big market, and when it comes to people’s choices, some like Tony Kakkar, some people like Neha Kakkar, and some like Yo Yo Honey Singh.”

“So, in India, you will always have mixed responses for any song that you launch. We are a very big family (India), so we have to go through criticism and love at the same time which I guess is a part of the business,” he added.

When asked Jindal, if it is difficult to shoot a grand song during the pandemic, the choreographer said, “Honestly, it was very difficult. For the first 6-7 months when the pandemic was going on, all the songs were canceled; all the international and shoots in India were canceled. And once we were back, it was very difficult because a music video in a pop scene is not a small thing to do. It’s like there are at least 300-400 people on the set.”

“I remember the first song that I did after the pandemic was First Kiss, and we had to work with a very small team like 50-60 people. While it was not practical, it was good because I like to work with a smaller team. So, it’s good that a lot of people who are not required onset were also not there, and I realised that we can also shoot a music video with less number of people.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Honsla Rakh: Trailer of Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa’s film to be out…
Entertainment
Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty confirms that Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer will hit the big…
Entertainment
Bhramam teaser: This Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer looks like an interesting remake of Andhadhun
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra attends the 1st Himalayan Film Festival; Shershaah gets screened at the festival
Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez approached to replace Kajal Aggarwal in The Ghost
Entertainment
Regina Cassandra joins Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi on the cast Amazon Prime show
Entertainment
Tamannaah in consideration to star alongside Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar
Entertainment
Kunal Kapoor to launch his own production house; set to produce biopic on…
Entertainment
Suniel Shetty: In these 29 years, I have seen success as well as…
Entertainment
Rithvik Dhanjani on the evil eye: I don’t actively believe in it (Exclusive)
Entertainment
Mahesh Manjrekar says Antim is a film meant for theatres, plans to release…
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu: Thank you so much for validating my hard work for Rashmi…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Kanta Laga choreographer Atul Jindal: We have to go through…
Honsla Rakh: Trailer of Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam…
Jayawardene named consultant for Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup
England players had no role in Pakistan pullout decision
IPL 2021: Chennai inflict new defeat on Kohli’s Bangalore
Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty confirms that Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif…