Kangana Ranaut on completing 15 years in the industry: After so much success still every day is a fight for survival

By Murtuza Iqbal

Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s Gangster. The film was a hit at the box office and Kangana impressed one and all with her performance in it. Today, Gangster completes 15 years of its release.

In these 15 years, Kangana has been a part of many successful films like Fashion, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Queen, and more.

Today, the actress took to Twitter to share her journey with her fans. In a couple of tweets, she wrote, “15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP and Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone #15yearsofgangster.”

Talking about Kangana’s upcoming movies, she will be seen in films like Thalaivi, Dhaakad, and Tejas. Thalaivi was slated to release this month, but due to the pandemic and the lockdown, the film has been postponed. The trailer of the movie was released a few weeks ago, and it had received a great response.

Meanwhile, Dhaakad and Tejas are currently in production.