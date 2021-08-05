Kalki Koechlin wraps up her next Goldfish

Kalki Koechlin (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Known for delivering memorable performances in such Bollywood blockbusters as Dev D (2009), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), and Gully Boy, actress Kalki Koechlin has wrapped up her upcoming international film Goldfish.

On Thursday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with co-star Deepti Naval after wrapping up the film’s shoot in London.

“After many tears, we part in laughter. It’s a wrap. Goldfish the film. With the constantly staggering and all heart Deepti Naval,” Koechlin wrote. The actress hashtagged the caption, “Actors we love to work with.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

Goldfish is directed by Pushan Kripalani and reportedly follows the story of Koechlin’s character who returns home to her estranged mother, who is showing early signs of dementia. More details on the project are expected to arrive soon.

Koechlin was last seen on the Amazon Prime Video’s Tamil anthology film Paava Kadhaigal (2020). Through four unique stories, the film explores how pride, honour, and sin influence complex relationships of love. In addition to Koechlin, Paava Kadhaigal also featured Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Anjali, Simran, Gautham Menon, Sai Pallavi, Prakash Raj and others.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.