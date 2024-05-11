  • Saturday, May 11, 2024
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber expecting first child

The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with corresponding posts.

Justin Bieber (L) and US model Hailey Bieber (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together — and have renewed their vows.

Both begin with a short, romantic video clip of the couple kissing.

Hailey Bieber is draped in white lace; baby bump prominent in the sheer, form-fitting fabric. It is followed up with a photo shoot of Justin Bieber photographing his wife. In each caption, they’ve tagged one another.

In a press release, fashion house Yves Saint Laurent says the video and photoshoot are from the Biebers’ vow renewal ceremony on Thursday in Hawaii.

In 2018, the Biebers confirmed their long-rumored marriage on Instagram, when the musician posted a picture of the pair holding hands and captioned it, “My wife is awesome.”

Hailey changed her username from “Baldwin” to “Bieber” at the same time. They were engaged in the Bahamas earlier that year, after about a month of dating.

Hailey, a member of the Hollywood-famous Baldwin family, told Elle Magazine in 2021 that she and Justin have always wanted to start a family young. Hailey is 27 and Justin is 30.

“We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic. But we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other,” she said.

In addition to modeling, Hailey Bieber is the founder of a skincare line, Rhode. Justin Bieber, who rose to fame as a teenager, is a Grammy winner with eight No. 1 songs under his belt, including “Sorry,” “Love Yourself,” “What Do You Mean?” and “Despacito,” featuring Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. His last album, “Justice,” was released in 2021.

