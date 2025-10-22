Skip to content
Joi Barua on “Star Among The Cosmic Clouds” , when music meets the universe | Cosmic Rhapsodyplay icon
Joi Barua on “Star Among The Cosmic Clouds” , when music meets the universe | Cosmic Rhapsody

Oct 22, 2025
Inside Sakhiye Full Interview with Amrit Ramnath
Gallery

Inside Sakhiye Full Interview with Amrit Ramnath

Entertainment

Ayan Mukerji

Director shifts focus to Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev

Getty Images
Entertainment

Ayan Mukerji exits 'Dhoom 4' following creative rift, shifts gears to 'Brahmastra' sequel

Holly Hagan mourns death of 19-year-old sister Darci
Instagram/ hollyhaganblyth
Entertainment

Holly Hagan mourns death of 19-year-old sister Darci, praises paramedics

Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu lit up Instagram this Diwali

Instagram/ samantharuthprabhuoffl
Entertainment

Samantha celebrates Diwali with Raj Nidimoru, festive pictures spark romance speculation

Asrani dies at 84

Asrani reached a new generation of filmgoers through his collaborations with filmmaker Priyadarshan

Getty Images
Entertainment

Veteran Bollywood actor Asrani, known for 'Sholay', dies at 84

Kajol SRK Dilwala Dulhania Le Jayenge ddlj Filming Locations

How Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge became a Bollywood legend: 10 untold stories

Youtube Screengrab

Entertainment

10 behind-the-scenes secrets of 'DDLJ' you probably didn’t know

British Asian filmmakers gain rare access to China’s entertainment industry at Third Shanghai London Screen Industry Forum

UK China film collaborations take off as Third Shanghai London Forum connects British Asian filmmakers with Chinese studios

Instagram/ukchinafilm
Entertainment

British Asian filmmakers gain rare access to China’s entertainment industry at Third Shanghai London Screen Industry Forum

Arts & Culture

Rishab Sharma's concert

Glimpses from Rishab Sharma's concert

Art & Culture

Rishab Sharma blends raga, rhythm and reflection in Sitar for Mental Health

The Importance of Being Earnest

Stephen Fry delivers a commanding performance as Lady Bracknell in the West End transfer

Marc Brenner
Art & Culture

Shobna Gulati anchors 'The Importance of Being Earnest' as Stephen Fry and Olly Alexander lead the West End cast

Imran Perretta Ish film

BAFTA nominee Imran Perretta explores fractured youth in 'Ish'

BFI
Art & Culture

Imran Perretta’s ‘Ish’ brings stop-and-search to the big screen through a friendship torn apart

Mohinder Kaur Bhamra

The lost ‘Punjabi Disco’ record that quietly changed UK British Asian club culture is finally back

Instagram/naya.beat/mohinder.kaurbhamra
Art & Culture

How Mohinder Kaur Bhamra’s 'Punjabi Disco' brought British Asians together on the dance floor and why it matters today

V&A charts Marie Antoinette’s fashion exchange with India

Visitors view gowns and displays at the Marie Antoinette Style exhibition at the V&A

Culture

V&A charts Marie Antoinette’s fashion exchange with India

Ambika Mod confronts violent porn addiction on stage in daring Royal Court premiere 'Porn Play'

Ambika Mod returns to the stage in the Royal Court’s new play Porn Play

Art & Culture

Ambika Mod confronts violent porn addiction on stage in daring Royal Court premiere 'Porn Play'

Lifestyle

Daadi popcorn

Lucky Jain’s grandma’s popcorn from Gujarat is now selling out everywhere

Instagram/daadisnacks
Lifestyle

How Jay used humour to make Daadi popcorn a must buy and spotlight South Asian flavours

Casio Marty McFly watch

Casio has unveiled a special edition of its classic CA-500 calculator watch

Casio
Fashion

Casio’s Marty McFly £115 'Back to the Future' watch brings 1985 vibes to your wrist

Asma Khan

Khan spoke candidly about labour conditions in hospitality and the impossibility of perfect work-life balance

Darjeeling Express
Food

Chef Asma Khan on unionising hospitality and empowering women: “We can never get anywhere alone”

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Running from 7 to 8 October

iStock
Trending

Don’t miss these top deals in UK's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

South Asian women

Research shows that South Asian women often enter menopause earlier

iStock
Health

South Asian women and menopause: Breaking generational silence

Kiran Singh
Stratus Covid symptoms

The new ‘Stratus’ Covid strain is testing UK defences

iStock
Health

From scratchy throats to hoarse voices: Understanding the new Covid strain spreading across UK

