  • Friday, June 23, 2023
Jay-Z adds Punjabi touch to Louis Vuitton show in Paris

The international musician performed a remix of the song ‘Mundian To Bach Ke’ by rapper Panjabi MC at the menswear fashion show held in Paris on June 20.

Jay-Z (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

By: Mohnish Singh

Music knows no boundaries. This is what rapper Jay-Z’s latest performance at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris proved. The international musician performed a remix of the song ‘Mundian To Bach Ke’ by rapper Panjabi MC at the menswear fashion show held in Paris on June 20.

Several videos of his act are going viral on social media.

Rapper and fashion designer Pharrell Williams showcased his debut collection as luxury fashion house LV’s creative director.

Who’s who of Hollywood marked their presence at the fashion gala. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Beyonce, Zendaya, Law Roach, Kim Kardashian, and more celebrities brought glam to the show.

While Rihanna flaunted her baby bump in a checkered denim bra top and jumpsuit, her longtime partner A$AP Rocky matched in a denim jacket and baggy jean shorts covered with the brand’s logo. The couple is currently expecting their second child together after welcoming son RZA, now 13 months, in May 2022.

Last month, the couple celebrated RZA’s first birthday, with Rocky posting a carousel of Instagram photos.

He captioned his Instagram post: “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN ” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA.”

The name pays homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA (pronounced “Rizza”), whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

