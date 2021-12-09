Jai Bhim and Shershaah top the 2021 IMDb list of Indian films

Jai Bhim and Shershaah Posters (Photo credit: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Tamil-language legal drama Jai Bhim and Dharma Productions’ biographical drama Shershaah have topped the list of Indian films and web series of 2021 announced by IMDb. IMDb, the world’s most popular source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, on Thursday unveiled the top ten movies and TV shows in India that were most popular with IMDb users this year.

The data is derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are based on the actual page views of IMDb users and updated weekly throughout the year. The list includes movies that were released theatrically or digitally in India between January 1 and November 29, 2021, and have an average IMDb user rating of 6.5 or higher.

Suriya’s Jai Bhim, written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, is based on true events and revolves around the unfair treatment and discrimination of people from the rural tribe. The movie which premiered on Amazon Prime Video last month garnered positive response from the audience and critics.

The film which ranked second on the IMDb list is the Bollywood movie Shershaah, based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra. Directed by Vishnu Vardhan, the movie also starred Kiara Advani and was a massive hit after it was released in August on streaming service Prime Video.

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited cop drama Sooryavanshi took the third spot on the list. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif with extended cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, is directed by Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi is the first major Bollywood film to have released in theatres after being delayed for several months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was followed by Master, starring Vijay Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi. The Tamil movie was a huge blockbuster upon its release in cinema halls in January. Shoojit Sircar-helmed Sardar Udham, a biopic on the lesser-known story of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, and Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi’s drama Mimi were placed fifth and sixth, respectively.

The seventh spot went to South star Dhanush’s critically-acclaimed Tamil action-drama Karnan, which released theatrically in April, while Hindi romantic drama Shiddat, starring Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan, was placed at eighth.