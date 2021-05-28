Jacqueline Fernandez: This phase of the pandemic has been heartbreaking

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

India was still trying to recover from the scars left by the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic, but a more aggressive second wave hit it even harder in April, overwhelming the healthcare system of the country. Thousands of people lost their lives just because the country’s healthcare system was inadequately prepared.

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez says it was heartbreaking to see the way people were dying because of the lack of oxygen. “This phase of the pandemic has been heartbreaking just to see and live through on a daily basis. For me, the most heartbreaking thing was to see the way people were dying because of lack of oxygen. That’s something that we all took for granted, and we all thought we had enough of. Also, people not being able to afford certain things like hospital beds, ventilators, medicines, oxygen. It’s a basic right to get healthcare,” she says.

India is witnessing a downsizing in the number of coronavirus cases, but thousands of people are still fighting for their lives in hospitals. Rising to the occasion, Fernandez has been trying to do her bit in helping people. The actress provided free meals to thousands of people in need and also offered help to Mumbai Police personnel with raincoats and other safety guards.

“Feeding people in the pandemic was an extremely humbling experience. But it was also a huge eye-opener that made me understand the need of the hour, and how important it is for each one of us to come forward and help in whenever way we can. There are people out there who don’t have food to eat and that’s a basic necessity for survival, and if we can make a difference in that department, we are actually saving a life,” she adds.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez has four high-profile films in her hand. These include Bachchan Pandey, Bhoot Police, Cirkus, and Attack.