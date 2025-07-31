Skip to content
 
“It’s about control, not honour” – Jaswant Narwal on abuse and justice | EasternEyeplay icon
“It’s about control, not honour” – Jaswant Narwal on abuse and justice | EasternEye

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 31, 2025
Eastern Eye

Entertainment

Jr NTR fans in UK celebrate 'War 2' with real WWII tanks ahead of film release

Jr NTR's ‘War 2’ sparks UK fan frenzy with real World War II tank rally on battlefield

Instagram/jrntr
Entertainment

Kate Moss swims topless in Ibiza as model daughter Lila joins her after bold Saint Laurent lingerie shoot

Kate Moss goes topless in Ibiza pool as Mert Alas photos go viral

Instagram/mertalas
Entertainment

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce opens up about favourite trip with Taylor Swift and close friend

Getty Images
Entertainment

Travis Kelce calls snowy trip with Taylor Swift his ‘best offseason memory’

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas opens up about reincarnation and dreaming of Priyanka Chopra in next life on podcast

Getty Images
Entertainment

Nick Jonas says he believes in reincarnation and dreams of reuniting with Priyanka Chopra in next life on podcast

Marvel Eyes of Wakanda

Each episode focuses on different time periods and global settings

YouTube/ Marvel Entertainment
Entertainment

'Eyes of Wakanda' is Marvel’s most visually daring series rewriting what you thought you knew

Marvel’s Brand New Day

Marvel’s Brand New Day teaser dropped on Spider-Man Day during filming in Glasgow

X/@QuentWestbrook3
Entertainment

Tom Holland debuts darker Spider-Man suit as Marvel begins filming 'Brand New Day' in Glasgow

Arts & Culture

Rare Salvador Dali artwork

The piece, Vecchio Sultano, is part of a rare series linked to The Arabian Nights

Cheffins Auctioneers
Art & Culture

Rare Salvador Dali artwork found in £150 house clearance buy expected to fetch £30,000

UTSAV festival Wales

UTSAV aims to become an annual celebration of Indian performing arts in Wales

Samarpan
Art & Culture

Samarpan brings UTSAV festival to Wales, celebrating Indian classical dance

Saudha to honour Tagore and Maeterlinck with mystic tribute at Nehru Centre

This event aims to draw parallels between their works

Saudha
Art & Culture

Saudha to honour Tagore and Maeterlinck with mystic tribute at Nehru Centre

Artists respond to a world shaped by division at Summer Exhibition

Visitors view works in the main gallery

Art & Culture

Artists respond to a world shaped by division at Summer Exhibition

Michael jackson

It was part of a global promotional campaign for Jackson's HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I album

Getty Images
Art & Culture

From a McDonald's to a nightclub: The strange afterlife of Michael Jackson’s giant statues

art exhibitions

Each painting is visually vivid and scientifically supported

The Bhavan
Art & Culture

Swara Raga Chitra brings together art, music and cosmology in Bengaluru

Lifestyle

E. coli

The largest outbreak, linked to pre-packaged salad leaves

iStock
Health

E. coli cases up 26% in UK as salad leaf outbreaks lead to hospitalisations and deaths

Jeremy Clarkson

Oxfordshire is classed as a TB “edge area”, with recent local cases reported

Getty Images
Lifestyle

Jeremy Clarkson ‘devastated’ as Diddly Squat Farm confirms TB case

Gen Z’

Tone, clarity, and intention matter more than following trends

iStock
Culture

10 emoji rules you need to know to keep up with Gen Z

Wegovy

Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy is only available via specialist NHS weight management services

Reuters
Health

Novo Nordisk shares nosedive as Mounjaro, copycat weight loss drugs threaten market lead

glass contamination recall

Customers advised to return item for a full refund

iStock
Food

Aldi recalls frozen gyoza product over risk of glass contamination

