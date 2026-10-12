South UK’s largest outdoor Diwali celebrations return to Reading and Basingstoke

Highlights
- Free Diwali parades will take place in Basingstoke on 23 October and Reading on 24 October.
- The celebrations will feature illuminated puppets reaching up to 19ft, dancers, dhol drummers and lanterns.
- Organised by Kala the Arts, the events are expected to attract thousands of spectators and participants.
The South UK’s largest outdoor Diwali celebrations will return to Basingstoke and Reading this October, bringing giant illuminated puppets, colourful parades and live performances to both town centres.
Organised by Kala the Arts, Diwali Light It Up! will take place on 23 October in Basingstoke and 24 October in Reading. The free, family-friendly events celebrate South Asian culture and Diwali’s message of light overcoming darkness.
Basingstoke’s parade will depart from the Willis MuseumKala the Arts
Basingstoke’s parade will depart from the Willis Museum and Sainsbury Gallery at 6pm, featuring 12ft illuminated puppets depicting mythological figures, including Hanuman and Ravana. Performances featuring Bharatanatyam, Odissi and Kathak, alongside dhol drummers and student participants carrying lanterns and lotus flowers, will follow at Festival Place from 7pm.
In Reading, celebrations will begin at Town Hall Square at 5pm, with the parade setting off at 6.15pm and concluding on Broad Street at 7pm. The procession will feature illuminated puppets reaching 19ft tall, classical and folk dance performances, and students carrying more than 150 lanterns and 100 lotus flowers.
This year’s theme, Being Human, celebrates how people connect, understand one another and enrich their communities. The events are supported by Arts Council England and local partners.